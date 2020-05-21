‘Relic’ Teaser Trailer Unveils IFC Midnight’s Intergenerational Slow-Burn Nightmare

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Looks like IFC Midnight is going to continue to make some major noise in 2020. Their March release Swallow is still hands down one of the best horror movies of the year (which we discussed on a recent episode of The Witching Hour), The Wretched just made headlines by topping the box office with an $85,000 haul at 21 drive-in movie theaters, and now the company is busy paving the way to the release of one of the best titles on the 2020 Sundance Film Festival Midnight line-up, Natalie Erika James‘ feature directorial debut, Relic.

The movie features a powerhouse trio of leading ladies – Emily Mortimer, Bella Heathcote and Robyn Nevin. When the elderly Edna (Nevin) disappears, her daughter Kay and granddaughter Sam rush home to find her. They suspect the incident has something to do with Edna’s increasing dementia, but when Edna suddenly returns home with bruises and no memory of where she’s been, the situation takes an especially unexpected and sinister turn.

IFC Midnight just unveiled the teaser trailer for Relic and it’s loaded with well-deserved festival acclaim. “Bone-chilling,” “unnerving” and, shockingly enough, “beautiful” are all very accurate descriptors here with Nevin, Mortimer and Heathcote all delivering extremely full performances with James exhibiting an incredible amount of restraint and finesse as she lets the horrors of their situation seep in. Give the trailer a watch for yourself at the top of this article and keep an eye out for Relic which is scheduled to open in theaters and on VOD on July 10th. And while you wait for the film’s release, be sure to check out our conversation with James, Mortimer, Heathcote and Nevin from Park City.

Here’s the official synopsis for Relic: