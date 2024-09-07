Religious horror is integral to the genre. Following the rise of The Exorcist, the horror genre has never been the same—or better, for that matter. Some of the most revered horrors have deep-seated religious themes, and William Friedkin may or may not have willingly created a foundation for future generations. Indeed, The Exorcist is perfect from start to finish, although it's had its fair share of controversies over the decades.

While many movies tend to copy The Exorcist, with the evolution of possession horror, filmmakers have taken creative liberties and abstract ideas with religion at their core. In itself, faith is multifaceted, but any believer in religious rites, God, or other entities holds within them a story to be told. This is why some of the best horror movie protagonists are often people like the clergy, religious converts, and non-believers. The last decade provided some of the most precious gems of religious horror, with some ranking generally among the best horror movies of the 21st century.

10 'Sister Death' (2023)

Directed by Paco Plaza

Image Via Netflix

Sister Death is a prequel to the popular and scary Netflix horror movie Veronica. The story revolves around Sister Narcisa (Aria Bedmar), a newcomer teacher revered for her prophetic supernatural abilities. She begins to work at a former convent that was turned into a school for girls, where she learns unusual events are taking place. Narcisa sees signs of a haunting in the school, attempting to stop the spirits from taking more lives and moving on.

The premise of Sister Death is simple but quite effective. The directorial style of Paco Plaza makes this Spanish movie a little more than just another supernatural religious horror; the stunning photography and lingering on specific frames give the story its necessary creepiness. Its themes revolve around shame and violence, while sister Narcisa embodies purity and kindness, working together with the girls rather than sweeping their accidents and secrets under the rug. The movie ties into Veronica at the very end, but fans of religious horror can watch them either way.

9 'Deliver Us From Evil' (2014)

Directed by Scott Derrickson

Image via Screen Gems

Possession movies are among the most popular subgenres of horror. Deliver Us from Evil is based on the true story of retired NYPD detective Ralph Sarchie (Eric Bana), who now goes by the title of demonologist. Deliver Us from Evil follows Sarchie, encountering several bizarre events around NYC that later turn out to be connected. Sarchie invites Father Mendoza (Édgar Ramirez) to help him solve the case, and Mendoza encourages Sarchie to lean on his intuitive prowess to find clues.

The movie's grody atmosphere is the opposite of the sort of elegance certain religious horror movies possess; it's often easier to watch exorcisms happen in gold-clad Roman churches by well-dressed priests rather than in dark, dimly-lit interrogation rooms in NYC. Deliver Us from Evil delivers twofold: it's a spin on the classic possession tale and an exciting thriller that leaves viewers feeling like they need a shower and a prayer.

8 'The Pope's Exorcist' (2023)

Directed by Julius Avery

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The list of horror movies based on real-life experiences extends with the addition of The Pope's Exorcist, a movie about various exorcisms performed by Father Gabriele Amorth. Amorth wrote his first book about his experiences as the Pope's priest and exorcist, published in 1990, with Russell Crowe portraying him in the movie. Imagining Crowe as a horror movie lead may have been impossible about a decade ago, but this movie proved to be a refreshing fit for the Oscar winner.

In The Pope's Exorcist, Father Gabriele Amorth (Crowe) is depicted as a firm believer in possessions; while others around him have doubts, Amorth performs several exorcisms in his way and helps people affected by demons. The story revolves around several of his exorcisms, including one that almost cost him his life and the Pope's. The Pope's Exorcist is fairly recent but feels like watching a classic exorcism horror; director Julius Avery, together with Crowe, pulled out all the stops with jump scares, visual effects, and an intense but entertaining plot.

7 'Immaculate' (2024)

Directed by Michael Mohan

Image via Neon

Nunsploitation is an actual horror genre, and it's awesome. Nuns have been at the center of numerous horror movie plots since the 1970s, and the genre lives on. Immaculate is another in a line of newer nunsploitation horrors, but its premise pays homage to various classics, from Giallo to Rosemary's Baby. Women are often at the forefront of horror, as they're deemed the "weaker sex." And since nuns are considered pure and uncorrupted, demonic nun possessions make such horror even more terrifying.

In Immaculate, Sydney Sweeney portrays Sister Cecilia, who is invited to learn the trade in an Italian convent with older nuns. There, Cecilia sees unusual signs and symbols, leading her to investigate the convent's secrets. Cecilia also learns she's pregnant, despite being a virgin, sending her into an anxious spiral, wondering how much autonomy she has in the convent. While Immaculate doesn't fully achieve a sense of dread, Sweeney makes the movie exciting thanks to her sheer commitment to the escalating plot, which goes fully off the rails by the end.

6 'Veronica' (2017)

Directed by Paco Plaza

Veronica Netflix

The first movie in Paco Plaza's nun-horror franchise was Veronica. In 2017, the movie swept viewers off their feet, often being named the most terrifying movie on Netflix. Veronica is an imaginative and brilliant feature; its true terror comes from one of Spain's most known unsolved cases of the 1990s when a teenage girl died an unexplained death that shook the public.

The movie follows a teenage girl, Veronica, in Madrid in the 1990s; her father has just died, and she helps her mother care for her younger siblings. Looking for answers, Veronica plays with an Ouija board with her classmates, trying to reach her dad. However, an evil spirit possesses her during the session, and her daily life becomes a nightmare, escalating to violence in her own home. Veronica is unique for its immersion in 1990s style, from the inspired directing, costumes, and photography. Fans might know Paco Plaza from his trilogy REC, showing he's capable of leaving viewers exhausted but happy to have seen a pretty great horror.

Verónica Release Date August 25, 2017 Cast Sandra Escacena , Ana Torrent , Claudia Placer , Bruna González Runtime 105 minutes Writers Paco Plaza , Fernando Navarro

5 'The Conjuring 2' (2016)

Directed by James Wan

Image via Warner Bros.

The Conjuring universe is scary, no matter how commercial. James Wan recognized the need for fright in horror fans and created a spectacular legacy. Although some parts of that universe lack substance, like The Nun, The Conjuring 2 remains one of the best features of the genre. The Conjuring universe is based on real events that paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren worked on, with The Conjuring 2 set in 1977 London, where the Warrens worked on a case famously known as the Enfield Haunting.

Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) come back to The Conjuring 2, where word of a poltergeist in the Hodgson family home spread among the locals in Enfield. Lorraine, a medium, is plagued by visions of a possessed nun who seems to be after the Hodgson daughter, Janet. Though this is a religious horror only in certain terms, its theme of good and evil encapsulated in a possessed nun gives it religious undertones that can't be ignored.

4 'Saint Maud' (2019)

Directed by Rose Glass

Image via StudioCanal

Before she wrote and directed the 2024 queer romance Love Lies Bleeding, Rose Glass entered the horror realm with a bone-chilling feature, Saint Maud. Glass's directorial debut was quickly named one of the best British horror movies of the 21st century. While Saint Maud unfolds, it's quickly noticeable that there's no haunting, no possession, and no demonic nuns lurking in the back of the frame. The terror of the movie comes from the protagonist, Maud (Morfydd Clark), and her incessant wish to help, cure, and save those in need.

In the movie, Maud is first known as Katie, a nurse who fails to save a patient, which leaves her in emotional shambles. She converts to Catholicism, takes the name Maud, and moves to the seaside to care for patients in palliative care. There, she helps the former dancer Amanda (Jennifer Ehle) while attempting to get closer to her. But Amanda doesn't see her relationship with Maud the same way and often mocks her motivation. Saint Maud's finale erupts into shock and sheer terror, giving its slow-burn runtime the perfect final touch.

3 'Apostle' (2018)

Directed by Gareth Evans

Image via Netflix



One thing a bit more terrifying than possessed nuns are obsessive religious cults, and Apostle delivers viewers directly to one's doorstep. Gareth Evans's chilling religious horror delves into humanity's inherent desire to manipulate and dominate, whether that's over nature, animals, or other people. Beyond this theme, the religious fanaticism displayed doesn't choose victims, and everything is fair game in the name of a God everyone in the cult believes in.

The protagonist of Apostle is Thomas Richardson (Dan Stevens), a wealthy heir whose sister seems to be living in an island-based cult. Thomas infiltrates a group of newcomers and stays on the island looking for ways to free his sister while uncovering its secrets. The island's inhabitants are led by a charismatic but cold and stern leader, Malcolm (Michael Sheen), whose secrets are laid out in clues and left to Stevens' Thomas to uncover. While its similarities to folk horror like The Wicker Man are obvious, Apostle seamlessly blends religious with eco-horror, standing out from similar features.

2 'The Blackcoat's Daughter' (2015)

Directed by Osgood Perkins

Image Via A24

Before the surging success of Longlegs, Osgood Perkins made several horror movies that flew under the radar. A fan favorite, The Blackcoat's Daughter remains Perkins's most underrated but beloved feature. Considered one of the bleakest horror movies ever, The Blackcoat's Daughter displays the terrors of isolation and how it impacts the human psyche. Horror darling Kiernan Shipka delivers an amazing performance as the strange but sensitive Kat, whose psyche degrades as she seems to communicate with otherworldly beings.

The Blackcoat's Daughter is divided into three timelines that follow three girls: Kat, Joan (Emma Roberts), and Rose (Lucy Boynton). Rose and Kat are attendees of a Catholic school for girls and are the only ones left on campus during winter break. When all the students are gone, Rose and Kat are isolated and left to their own devices. The non-linear depiction of events further deepens the isolation effect on the girls, while Catholic and Satanic themes follow the girls' mental downfall. Rounded out by an unnerving ending, Perkins's sister movie to Longlegs is one of the most talked about horrors of the decade.

1 'The Witch' (2015)

Directed by Robert Eggers

Image via A24

The Witch is a rare and incredibly valuable religious horror gem. Chock-full of symbolism, meaning, and lore, it successfully carries those messages rather than making them too vague or too prominent. The Witch follows the downfall of an exiled Puritan family, including father William and mother Katherine, and their four children: Thomasin, Caleb, twins Mercy and Jonas, and newborn Samuel. When Samuel goes missing on Thomasin's watch, the family dynamic spirals; Katherine insists that Thomasin practices witchcraft, William struggles to keep food on the family table, and Mercy and Jonas claim their black goat is speaking to them.

Although rejected because of a religious dispute, the family still practices faith and honors god, but symbols like crows and the large black billy goat represent the Devil and his influences that are hard to escape. With a subtle, escalating performance by Anya Taylor-Joy and a veil of gray fog over the screen, The Witch powerfully depicts one girl's enchantment by a demon and the process of leaving a Puritan life behind, changing the direction of her faith from submission and modesty to indulgence and independence. Robert Eggers's directing style guides the movie's ambiance and atmosphere to obvious places in a slow and unsettling manner.

