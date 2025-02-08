American alternative rock band R.E.M. is officially part of the Good Music to Lift Los Angeles album. The one-day-only fundraising compilation benefits the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund. While R.E.M. disbanded back in 2011, the Georgia-based group has come together to contribute an unreleased live version of their 1996 classic song “Electrolite,” which was recorded during their performance at the 1999 Montreux Jazz Festival.

The compilation is exclusively available on Bandcamp until midnight tonight on February 7, 2025, and features an impressive lineup of indie and alternative artists. The limited-release album includes 90 unreleased songs from Death Cab for Cutie, Modest Mouse, TV on the Radio, and more. 100% of the net proceeds from the compilation will go toward the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund. Bandcamp is also donating its sales fees to MusiCares to increase the impact of the fundraiser.

The Good Music series was founded by Dave Eggers and Jordan Kurland in 2020 with the release of Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, which raised over $600,000 for voting rights organizations. Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All, released in 2022, supported reproductive justice groups and there have been four editions of the Good Music series so far, with each compilation being a 24-hour limited release.

