The general consensus around remakes is that they're not all that great, and it’s understandable why this is a relatively popular take to have. Remakes can be lazy and kind of soulless, not to mention even unnecessary at times, but emphasis does have to be placed on “can” there, as some remakes are surprisingly good, and either match the original in terms of quality, exceed it, or approach a comparable story in a way that feels new and exciting.

Indeed, some particularly good remakes have even found themselves becoming awards contenders, with the following all being nominees for the Best Picture Oscar at the Academy Awards (and a few of the following examples even went beyond being nominated by actually winning Best Picture). There is a fine line between what can be considered a remake versus another adaptation, though, and it’s not a line walked perfectly here. That’s only being acknowledged here to explain why the likes of Dune (2021) and Hamlet (1948) aren’t counted among the following titles.

10 'CODA' (2021)

Directed by Siân Heder

Image via Vendôme Pictures/Apple TV

Starting things off with a once-nominee that ended up being a Best Picture winner, CODA isn't exactly as masterful as some other winners of the biggest Academy Award, but it’s still a more than solid drama. It’s also a remake of a French film called The Bélier Family, which was released in 2014 and has the same premise, focusing on a family of four, with all the members being deaf except for a 16-year-old girl within the family.

There are some other changes, but they're all pretty slight, meaning it’s hard to argue against the notion of CODA being a remake, unlike some of the soon-to-be-mentioned examples. And while CODA might not slap, as a film (to borrow some slang and uh, one other reason), it’s still good, well-acted, and generally moving for much of its runtime.

9 'Nightmare Alley' (2021)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Image via 20th Century Studios

Of the 10 nominees for Best Picture for 2021, four were remakes or new adaptations of source material that had been adapted before (CODA, for one, and Dune fits into the latter category). Nightmare Alley is another of the nominees for that year that can be considered a remake, though it was admittedly quite different compared to the original, from 1947, though both shared the same source material.

1947’s Nightmare Alley was shorter and more subdued, and had to imply things more than it could show them. 2021’s Nightmare Alley has an almost epic-length runtime of 2.5 hours, feels more heightened and theatrical, and is a good deal more explicit than film noir movies of the 1940s and 1950s could be. Both versions of Nightmare Alley are good, and it’s honestly hard to say which one is genuinely better. Anyone who likes film noir and/or neo-noir movies ought to check out both.

8 'Heaven Can Wait' (1978)

Directed by Warren Beatty, Buck Henry

Image via Paramount Pictures

There’s a movie from the 1940s called Heaven Can Wait, but 1978’s Heaven Can Wait isn't a remake of that film, and is instead a newer take on the same source material that Here Comes Mr. Jordan (1941) was based on. The source material was a play called Heaven Can Wait. And then, in 2001, a newer version of the same story was made, but this time, it wasn’t called Heaven Can Wait or Here Comes Mr. Jordan, and was instead called Down to Earth.

Confused? Well, the main thing here is that 1978’s Heaven Can Wait ranks among Warren Beatty’s best work, and saw him earn a staggering four Oscar nominations for one movie, as he was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay… but won none of those. Guess he was Beatten by the other nominees.

7 'True Grit' (2010)

Directed by Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Image via Paramount Pictures

Like with Nightmare Alley, you can’t really go wrong with either of the two main versions of True Grit. The one from the late 1960s ranks right up there as one of John Wayne’s very best Westerns, while the 2010 version has Jeff Bridges being similarly iconic, alongside various other remarkable cast members like Hailee Steinfeld, Matt Damon, and Josh Brolin, all of whom leave an impression.

Both True Grit films follow a young girl hiring an old man to help her enact revenge on the person who’s responsible for killing her father. It’s another instance of two films where the second is more of a “new adaptation” rather than a full-on remake, but considering both the films are more well-known than the 1968 novel they both adapt, it feels a bit like the 2010 version rides the line between alternative adaptation and remake.