Although more than a decade has passed since the infamous coming-of-age romantic drama Remember Me was released, avid fans of the film now have the chance to stream it from any part of the world. As confirmed by Digital Spy, Remember Me, staring Robert Pattinson, is currently available to watch on Prime Video, meaning subscribers will get to revisit Tyler Hawkins (Pattinson) and Alyssa “Ally” Craig’s (Emile de Ravin) heartrending love story as many times as possible.

Directed by Allen Coulter and written by Will Fetters, the 2010 movie wasn’t so well-received by critics following its release as many were against how the film ended. Even so, it earned a total of about $56 million at the box office against a budget of $16 million. For those who missed it, Remember Me ended with Tyler going to meet his dad (Pierce Brosnan) in a New York City high-rise, which is later revealed to be one of the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001.

Alongside Pattinson and Ravine, Chris Cooper, Lena Olin, and Brosnan also appeared in Remember Me, which centers on the beginning of a romantic affair following a family tragedy. According to the official synopsis for the movie, "Her warmth and spirit soon begin to heal him, and they fall in love. But just when Tyler begins to rediscover happiness and meaning in his life, emerging secrets threaten their romance."

Pattinson Also Produced 'Remember Me'

Besides starring in Remember Me, Pattinson also joined the producers’ team, a role he handled pretty well despite being “embarrassed” about it. Opening up about the feat in an exclusive interview with Collider, he said, "Well, the producing thing. I'm kind of embarrassed about the producing thing because I wasn't really acting like a proper producer. I only really came on after the shoot just to kind of help Alan and Nick (Osborne) make sure that the product was what the product in which we all wanted to make in the end. It was the summer after the first Twilight. I read it then, and I met with Alan and Nick. I thought they were really great, and I talked to them for hours about it."

Remember Me is now available to stream on Prime Video.

