Disney+ Day is just around the corner, having moved this year to happen on Thursday, September 8. On top of the multiple premieres and additional content which will be coming to the platform, there will be celebrations happening across the many Disney Parks, experiences, and products. One of the premieres to be looking forward to on that special day is the short film Remembering, which stars Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson.

Ideas are some of the most magical things humans are capable of producing without the necessary requirement for external resources to materialize them. They come and go, ebb and flow, appear and vanish. Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Elijah Allan-Blitz, Remembering concerns itself with essential questions regarding the rich yet often transitory nature of ideas.

The film centers around a writer (Larson) who has been blessed with an amazing idea only to lose grasp of it when the phone rings. This idea is represented as golden light and is pursued by the writer’s inner child who goes on an adventure through the extensive World of Imagination. Remembering explores how it can be easy to lose touch with this world, but we humans are all capable of finding inspiration in it if we dare ourselves to remember what it was like to be young and in possession of a free-ranging imagination.

The short film is accompanied by a pioneering Augmented Reality app, where the experience is shaped by the movie’s moving images. Select Disney+ subscribers residing in the United States will be able to take part in the story by scanning the TV to extend the fascinating World of Imagination to the real-world living room.

Other premieres to look forward to on Disney+ Day, if you’re a subscriber or intending to subscribe, include the live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, a brand-new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the series Cars on the Road, the docuseries Growing Up, and the wildlife series Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory.

Coinciding with Disney+ Day are special screenings of beloved Walt Disney, Marvel Studio Films, and Pixar films. These will be happening from September 8 to September 19 at select AMC Theatres. Disney+ Day will also lead into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event which occurs from September 9 to September 11.

Other additional special Disney+ subscriber perks have yet to be announced so be on the lookout in the lead-up to Disney+ Day on September 8.