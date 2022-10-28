As a comedian, Leslie Jordan found new fans through social media. As a character actor, he played into the campiness of American Horror Story. As a gay icon, he was entirely himself and beloved for it. Combining these three gave him his most memorable role on Will & Grace. As socialite Beverley Leslie, Jordan was a flamboyant, pompous, closeted short king. Appearing in the long-running guest role, he could easily steal the spotlight. It even earned him an Emmy Award. He interacted with the main group, but it was the frenemy pairing of Karen Walker (Megan Mullally) that always got the biggest laughs from the studio audience. And yet, there was a small chance, no pun intended, that Beverley wouldn’t have become a fan-favorite character. The role was for someone else. Typical of Leslie Jordan, he made it all his own.

In Season 2, “My Best Friend’s Tush,” Helena Barnes is introduced. She’s an interior designer among the social circle to boozy, pill-popping Karen. In the role was Joan Collins, standing in Grace’s (Debra Messing) way of getting a gig. So Karen hatched up a plan to help. Like many “friends,” Karen shared a passive-aggressive relationship with the designer. She couldn't care less about keeping secrets, and she has a good one. Pretentious and snobby, Helena is also a slob. In a hole-in-the-wall food spot, she can be seen swallowing up tacos, not caring a face full of guac can ruin her lipstick. Grace failed in using this as a tactic in getting the gig, but this wasn’t meant to be the end for Helena. Collins made a name for herself starring as the elegant, manipulative Alexis Colby in Dynasty. Having her in Will & Grace should have been perfect casting, but Collins wasn’t given much to do. A second appearance could have changed that. From the words of Leslie Jordan, she was not amused with the episode’s script.

“I Thought I Smelled Gin and Regret.”

In a ​2022 conversation with costar Mullally, Jordan revealed what was to go down in Season 3’s “My Uncle the Car.” Helena would return to wreck Karen’s stability, and the friction would culminate into a cat fight, Dynasty-style. Collins let her face be smeared with guac but what Collins would never do, according to Jordan, was have her wig swiped off. She didn’t show up to the table read and one of the show’s creators took it to heart. The role was recast. Leslie Jordan got a call to come in for an audition, where his agent gave the advice to “do that Truman Capote shit that you do.” Jordan went in, did his thing, and got the role. Helena Barnes had been given the new name of Beverley Leslie and with Jordan taking over, Karen was going to be in for a rude awakening. What Collins was not game to do, Jordan was.

In his first appearance, Beverly wore a white three-piece suit, twirling a glass with a B-52 and a single ice cube. The over-the-top cat fight Beverley and Karen get into made it apparent that Jordan and Mullally could play extremely well off each other. Pool sticks are used like swords. Beverley jumps onto Karen’s back. Wigs are plucked off. The frenemy of these two had begun. He had the habit of appearing without warning. “Well, well, well,” he would mutter coyly. At another Beverley pop-out surprise, Karen cried out, “Shouldn’t you be in your tree making cookies?” If Beverley didn’t insult Karen, she insulted him. To her, Beverley wasn’t his name. It could be Seed of Chucky or Thumbelina.

The two married for money and always tried to one up each other. In his first episode, Beverley went to gloat right away. “Dear, I can’t seem to set up this shot,” he bemoaned over the pool table. “My big diamond ring keeps throwing me off my balance.” Karen flew in with her eye loupe to confirm the diamonds are real. Joan Collins might have had fun, but Leslie Jordan was having a ball of a time. His mannerisms showed his knack for physical comedy. After all, Beverley was a self-identifying “heterosexual.” By the time he showed up in Season 6, a Beverley Leslie arrival onscreen was met with applause from the live studio audience. He was here to stay as a fan favorite.

“Oh, My. Have I Been Indiscreet?”

A Southern drawl to his lips and wearing pristine suits, Beverley was a classy mess. If he wasn’t bothering Karen, he bothered the rest of the main cast. When Will (Eric McCormack) tried too hard to seek out validation, Beverley lost interest in seeing him as a potential beau: “Not as interesting when it speaks.” During an exclusive birthday party for Karen, Beverley came to stir the pot. Jack (Sean Hayes), Grace, and Will have been invited by mistake. Drink in hand, Beverley lingers by the door. He would "hate to be the one to tell you, Karen’s been having this party for 10 years. Really hate it. Really. Ten years. Hate it.”

The stereotypical elements within Beverley Leslie’s character matched the absurd energy to Will & Grace. In this world, Elton John did a cameo as the head of the gay mafia. Beverley Leslie went on to deny his queer side, yet he couldn’t help but present himself as a studiously dressed closet case. If a white suit wasn’t part of his wardrobe, it could be a cowboy outfit, complete with fringe and a hat so big it looked like he took it off the Big Tex statue. A lover, or as he put it, a business associate named Benji (Brian A. Setzer) was attached to his hip. What kept up his charade as a “straight man,” was his marriage to an older woman for her money. Later in the original show’s run, it seemed he finally freed himself of her: “My precious wife Crystal would be here tonight, but I tragically lost grip on her wheelchair while maneuvering her down the 10,000 steps of Chichen Itza!”

“Well, well, well.”

His height might have been poked fun at constantly, but Beverley could never be lost onscreen. He appeared in 17 episodes ,according to IMDb, among 246 of the original series and reboot. The episode count seemed way more due to the comedic wits of Leslie Jordan. It was yet another vehicle for him to maintain his legacy of laughs and status as a queer icon. Of course, Will & Grace wasn’t the only show on his resume. There were movies and other shows where he had a cameo, guest starred and starred in, all of which he made better with his personal flair of charisma and talent. He had more to give before his sudden passing. From what he left behind, no one can deny that Leslie Jordan was one of a kind.