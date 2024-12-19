In August 2024, Sony Pictures released It Ends With Us, and it would seem like the era of adapting novels penned by Colleen Hoover is not over. A Universal Pictures film, Reminders of Him, is the latest of the author's projects that is set to receive an adaptation treatment. A story of redemption, grief, and love, Reminders of Him, was published in 2022, and has sold over 6 million copies. Via Deadline, the upcoming adaptation of Hoover's novel has brought on Love at First Sight filmmaker Vanessa Caswill to direct the highly anticipated adaptation.

A story of motherhood, forgiveness, and the power of love to heal, Reminders of Him, follows Keena Rowan, a troubled young mother who yearns for an opportunity at redemption in her life after a tragic mistake. Released after a stint in prison, Keena must reintegrate into a town and community that are yet to forgive her for her past mistakes. After five years behind bars, Keena is seeking to reconnect with her young daughter, but those around her seek to prevent that reunification. All alone, Keena finds a ray of light in a dark tunnel in the company of local bar owner Ledger Ward, who is the only one in the area who hasn't shunned him. Reminders of Him is described as a “transformative feature film about motherhood, forgiveness and the power of one love to heal even the most shattered heart.”

Caswill will direct the picture from a screenplay penned by Hoover and Lauren Levine. The film will be produced under the banner of Hoover and Levine's production company, Heartbones Entertainment. The adaptation of this Hoover novel plays in the present demand for emotionally charged stories, which is likely to stand Reminders of Him in good stead as it heads to the box office.

Hollywood Loves Hoover's Novels

Adapting Hoover's novels is not a new phenomenon in Hollywood. Prior to Reminders of Him coming on board, earlier this year, Sony Pictures premiered It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in the lead roles. The film grossed over $300 million at the box office, establishing the premise that Hoover adaptations are profitable ventures. Other Hoover novels getting the adaptation treatment include Regretting You and Verity. Renowned actress Anne Hathaway and Michael Showalter are attached to star and direct Verity. Regretting You will Allison Williams, McKenna Grace and Dave Franco starring. Speaking on getting a Reminders of Him adaptation, Hoover said:

“I am thrilled to be working with Universal to bring Kenna Rowan’s world to life. I hear from many readers who tell me they found something of themselves in her story of living with and through tragedy and doing the often messy and imperfect work of healing and turning the page to a fresh chapter in life. I am excited as ‘Reminders of Him‘ holds a special place in my heart too. I feel confident Universal is the right partner to do this story justice.”

Reminders of Him will be released theatrically on February 13, 2026. Meanwhile, It Ends With Us is currently available to stream on Netflix.

