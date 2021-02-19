Warner Bros. continues to cement their 2021 lineup by announced that the new Hugh Jackman thriller Reminiscence will arrive on September 3rd in theaters and on HBO Max. Here’s the official synopsis:

Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

If a mystery of the mind sounds familiar, maybe that’s because the film hails from Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, who wrote and directed the film. Obviously, Joy and her partner/husband Jonathan Nolan (who serves as a producer on the movie) are fascinated with concepts of identity as they related to psychology, and I’m curious to see what kind of spin that gives this movie. I’m also interested how Joy’s storytelling transfers to a feature as opposed to a serialized narrative.

Jackman posted a brief teaser for the film on his Instagram and Twitter, which you can check out below.

