The film, directed by Lisa Joy, has received mixed reviews but has been gaining popularity on the platform.

Jackman's other projects include The Son, while Ferguson has been in The Greatest Showman and Dune.

While Hugh Jackman has a movie out in theaters that's absolutely dominating the box office, another one of his recent films is rocketing up the Netflix streaming charts. Reminiscence, the psychological thriller which Jackman stars in alongside Rebecca Ferguson, has officially begun streaming on Netflix. The film has yet to crack the top 10 movie chart, likely due to it releasing on the platform just one day prior, falling short of the least popular entries in the top 10, including Minions, The Lorax, and White Chicks, which has also found extraordinary success on Netflix. In addition to Jackman and Ferguson, Reminiscence also stars Cliff Curtis, Daniel Wu, and Brett Cullen. The film currently sits at nearly identical scores of 37% and 38% from critics and audiences respectively on Rotten Tomatoes.

Reminiscence was written and directed by Lisa Joy, whose only other directorial credits to this day came on one episode of the HBO hit series Westworld in 2018. She is, however, the writer and creator of Westworld, and has also worked on other projects such as Burn Notice and Pushing Daisies. She most recently worked as a producer on the hit Prime Video series Fallout. Reminiscence released during a tough time for movie theaters in 2021, and only grossed $16 million worldwide on a budget of more than $50 million. The film also released on Max (titled HBO Max at the time) alongside its theatrical release, negating the need for anyone with an HBO Max subscription to make a trip to the theater.

What Other Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson Projects Are Hot?

The only Hugh Jackman project making waves at the moment is his MCU debut with Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine, but the Australian actor has recently been in The Son, the 2022, the psychological drama which also stars Vanessa Kirby and Laura Dern. As for Rebecca Ferguson, what was arguably her most notable role was also alongside Jackman in The Greatest Showman, which also stars Zac Efron and Zendaya, but she has parlayed her early career success into major roles in blockbuster sci-fi franchises like Dune, and also can be seen playing the lead role in shows like Silo, the Apple TV+ sci-fi series set in a post-apocalyptic society.

Reminiscence was released in 2021 and was written and directed by Lisa Joy. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Reminiscence on Netflix.

