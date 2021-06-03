"You're going on a journey through memory. All you have to do is follow my voice."

Warner Bros. has released the first official full trailer and some new images for their upcoming film Reminiscence, starring Hugh Jackman. The movie has been a long-teased project from writer and director Lisa Joy (who fans are most likely familiar with from her work on the popular HBO series Westworld), with the last teaser dropping back in February. Now, this is the first longer look we have at the upcoming science-fiction thriller.

The concept of the film is simple, but one that presents a lot of compelling questions: what would you do if you had the ability to go back and revisit old memories, especially if your present is far from ideal? Reminiscing is one thing, but when Jackman's private investigator Nick Bannister finds himself obsessing over what could have happened to the mysterious Mae, he'll go down both the physical and the mental rabbit hole to try and uncover the truth — even as he's warned against going down a dangerous path. It feels like a sci-fi movie infused with classic noir sensibilities, and quite frankly, it looks rad as hell.

Image via WB

RELATED: Here Are All the 2021 Warner Bros. Movies That Will Be Released on HBO Max

In addition to Jackman, Reminiscence stars several actors who have previously worked with Joy on Westworld, such as Thandiwe Newton and Angela Sarafyan. The film's cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis, Nico Parker, Natalie Martinez, Marina de Tavira, Mojean Aria, and Brett Cullen. Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca, and Aaron Ryder produce alongside Joy.

Reminiscence is scheduled to be released in U.S. theaters on August 20 with a month-long simultaneous release on HBO Max beginning on that same date. Watch the full trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Reminiscence:

Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Image via WB

Image via WB

KEEP READING: Warner Bros. Plans to Return to a Traditional Release Plan in 2022

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch Lady Dimitrescu Voice Actress Maggie Robertson Read Your Thirsty 'Resident Evil: Village' Tweets "That's true love right there. True love."

Read Next