The Renaissance was a pivotal time in history, with huge advancements in science, art, and more, beginning in Italy and eventually spreading throughout Europe. Many of the era's most prominent figures, from royalty to artists, are still famous to this day and are known for their contributions at the time.

The era has been depicted on television countless times, especially in recent years. Its events and people make for compelling television, with stories about deception, manipulation, and often, a lust for power. In addition to telling great stories with fascinating characters based on historical figures, the best shows about the Renaissance also feature great visuals, with gorgeous costumes and ornate sets.

10 'The Pillars of the Earth' (2010)

Created by Ridley Scott, Tony Scott, and John Pielmeier

Image via Starz

When the heir to King Henry’s throne died, a surprising relative took the throne in the miniseries The Pillars of the Earth. A fight over the rightful heir ensued, with Bishop Waleran Bigod (Ian McShane) and the Hamleighs manipulating the conflict to suit their own needs. Meanwhile, after a fire destroyed the cathedral, it presented the opportunity to build a new one. The series was based on Ken Follett’s novel of the same name.

Although set in the fictional town of Kingsbridge, The Pillars of the Earth was an epic series depicting a tumultuous period full of conflict and power struggles, but it differed somewhat from both the novel and historical events. The cast also included Donald Sutherland, as well as Hayley Atwell and Eddie Redmayne before their careers took off—and as always, McShane delivered a compelling performance as the scheming villain Bigod.

The Pillars of the Earth Release Date July 23, 2010 Directors Sergio Mimica-Gezzan Cast Eddie Redmayne , Ian McShane , Matthew Macfadyen , Hayley Atwell , Sarah Parish , Natalia Wörner , Anatole Taubman Seasons 1

Buy on Amazon

9 'The Spanish Princess' (2019-2020)

Developed by Emma Frost and Matthew Graham

Image via Starz

In the limited series The Spanish Princess, teenage Catherine of Aragon (Charlotte Hope) was set to marry England’s Prince Arthur (Angus Imirie), but when he died suddenly not long after their wedding, her interests turned to Prince Henry (Ruairí O’Connor) instead. The two eventually married, making her the first of his many wives. The show was a continuation of the series The White Princess and The White Queen and was based on two novels by Philippa Gregory.

Like many historical series, The Spanish Princess took some creative liberties when it came to the people and events depicted and is a fictionalized version of Catherine of Aragon’s life and reign. While she had been featured in similar shows before, The Spanish Princess showed her when she was younger, giving audiences a different version of her than they’d seen before, as well as her perspective on Henry and Anne Boleyn.

Watch on Amazon Prime

8 'The White Queen' (2013)

Developed by Emma Frost

Image via Starz

In the midst of the War of Roses, a feud between the House of York and the House of Lancaster over who was the true king of England, three women—Elizabeth Woodville (Rebecca Ferguson), Margaret Beaufort (Amanda Hale), and Anne Neville (Faye Marsay)—scheme and manipulate events to gain power for themselves in The White Queen. And as women, they were forced to be smarter and more creative than the men doing battle. The series lasted just one season.

Although it was based on a novel, The White Queen did have its roots in history. The women of the series were ruthless, willing to do whatever it took to get what they wanted, and the fight over the throne made for some complex, interesting plots. It was nominated for four Emmy Awards, and in addition to its great story, the series also captured the look of the Renaissance and its fashions.

7 'Da Vinci's Demons' (2013-2015)

Created by David S. Goyer

Image via Starz

Da Vinci’s Demons presented a fictional version of the famous painter Leonardo da Vinci’s (Tom Riley) early life in Florence. There, he struggled with the limitations presented by the Renaissance, got caught up in the Florentine Medici family’s work against the Pope in Rome, and found love when he fell for Lucrezia Donati (Laura Haddock), all while seeking out a mysterious book called the "Book of Leaves." The series ran for three seasons.

Historical shows often imagine what the lives of famous figures might have looked like, and Da Vinci’s Demons explored the struggles of the painter before he became famous, with a look at Renaissance-era Italy. Although its story and characters were inspired by actual events, much of the show’s plot was fiction—the Book of Leaves added an element of fantasy—but the situations da Vinci found himself in did speak to the real man’s creativity and intelligence.

6 'Will' (2017)

Created by Craig Pearce

Set in 1589, a young William Shakespeare (Laurie Davidson), struggling in his career as a playwright before he became famous, arrived in London—and left his wife and children behind—and was swept up in the excitement of theater in TNT series Will. There, he met Alice Burbage (Olivia DeJonge), who wanted to perform but was forbidden from doing so, and her brother Richard (Mattias Inwood). The series only lasted one season.

Shakespeare’s work offers us a glimpse at life in the 1500s, with stories that still resonate and themes that are still relevant. It only made sense to explore the era through his perspective in Will. The series also featured a contemporary soundtrack made up of punk and alternative music, underscoring the show’s themes of rebellion and artistic pursuits, especially writing as a form of activism. Although critics disliked it, audiences felt differently.

Watch on TNT

5 'The Serpent Queen' (2022-2024)

Created by Justin Haythe

Image via Starz

In The Serpent Queen, Catherine de' Medici (Samantha Morton) began as an orphaned teenager but married into French royalty—and was expected to bring a large dowry with her and have many children with her new husband. The series was based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France, written by Leonie Frieda. Although The Serpent Queen was canceled after two seasons, a spin-off series focusing on Queen Elizabeth I is in the works.

The Serpent Queen was praised by critics and viewers alike, but Catherine’s story was tragically cut short with the show’s cancelation. Morton’s portrayal highlighted her difficult past and made her more sympathetic. Like some other Renaissance-era shows, the series opted to use contemporary music and also set itself apart by breaking the fourth wall, which also injected some humor into otherwise serious subject matter.

The Serpent Queen Release Date September 11, 2022 Creator(s) Justin Haythe Cast Samantha Morton , Amrita Acharia , Barry Atsma , Enzo Cilenti , Sennia Nanua , Kiruna Stamell Seasons 2

Watch on Starz

4 'The Borgias' (2011-2013)

Created by Neil Jordan

Image via Showtime

Originally from Spain, the corrupt Borgia family seeks to take over and retain power over Renaissance-era Italy in The Borgias, set in the 15th century and starting with the head of the family, Rodrigo (Jeremy Irons), becoming pope using a number of questionable methods. Meanwhile, two of his children were used as pawns and married off to rival families. The Borgias lasted three seasons, from 2011 until 2013, and aired on Showtime.

TV’s messiest families have nothing on The Borgias. The actions of the Borgia family made for great television—including blackmail, murder, and more, with the themes of power and greed—and they were massively entertaining to watch. Irons was particularly impressive as Rodrigo. The series was critically acclaimed and was nominated for a total of 16 Emmy Awards, with three wins, including two for its costume design and one for its main theme.

3 'Wolf Hall' (2015)

Created by Peter Kosminsky

Image via BBC

Wolf Hall followed Thomas Cromwell (Mark Rylance) in the aftermath of the downfall of Cardinal Wolsey, for whom he had worked as a secretary, through his work alongside King Henry VIII (Damian Lewis) as his chief minister, including his role in the king’s marriage to Anne Boleyn (Claire Foy). The series ran for one season in 2015 and was based on two novels by Hilary Mantel, Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies.

Cromwell’s life and role in the Renaissance were also explored somewhat in The Tudors, but Wolf Hall took a closer look at him specifically, as well as the politics of the time. The series painted Cromwell in a more sympathetic light, while also showing the delicate balance between his efforts to keep the king happy while also protecting his own interests. Rylance brought a subtlety to the character, as well, in one of the show’s best performances.

Wolf Hall Release Date 2015-00-00 Cast Mark Rylance , Damian Lewis , Bernard Hill , Mathieu Amalric Seasons 1 Main Genre Drama

Buy on Apple TV

2 'Reign' (2013-2017)

Created by Laurie McCarthy and Stephanie Sengupta

Image via CW

In Reign, Mary Stuart (Adelaide Kane), Queen of Scotland, traveled to France with her ladies in waiting to get engaged to the king’s son, Prince Francis (Toby Regbo)—and despite his reservations about the alliance, the two found themselves attracted to each other. But at the same time, Mary was also drawn to his half-brother. The show also featured other noteworthy figures, such as Nostradamus (Rossif Sutherland). Reign lasted four seasons and aired on the CW.

Reign captured Mary’s struggle to balance her personal desires with her duty to her country, and it was canceled just as its plots and characters were getting more interesting—and with plenty of Mary’s life left to explore, even though the series focused more on story than historical accuracy. The series also featured some modern touches, including its music, often made up of contemporary songs, and costumes, especially for Mary and her ladies in waiting.

Reign Release Date October 17, 2013 Creator Laurie McCarthy, Stephanie Sengupta Cast Megan Follows , Craig Parker , Will Kemp , Jonathan Goad , Rachel Skarsten Seasons 4 Main Genre Drama

Watch on Amazon Prime

1 'The Tudors' (2007-2010)

Created by Michael Hirst

For four seasons, The Tudors told a fictionalized version of the story of the early years of the reign of King Henry VIII (Jonathan Rhys-Meyers), with a focus on the famous story of his numerous marriages in his quest for a male heir, which led him to start the Church of England. The series began with the buildup to his affair with the ill-fated Anne Boleyn (Natalie Dormer). It ran from 2007 until 2010 and aired on Showtime.

The Tudors was a compelling drama about one of history’s most infamous kings—the story of King Henry VIII and his wives was perfect fodder for a television series. Like many shows based on real people and events, the series did take some creative liberties. It also featured great performances from its cast, especially Rhys-Meyers playing the volatile, unpredictable king and Dormer playing Boleyn as their relationship became increasingly fraught.

NEXT: The Best Historical Shows on HBO, Ranked