Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub sits down with Rendezvous Media Capital's Michael Perrone and Slater Wayne at the Sundance Film Festival 2025.

Rendezvous Capital focuses on supporting independent films that lack funding, emphasizing storytelling over big names or budgets.

In this conversation, Perrone and Wayne discuss how Rendezvous Media is working on horror films, biopics, documentaries, and thrillers, seeking artists to create enduring and meaningful movies, as well as how they're embrace a 360 model, shifting focus to TV while maintaining a strong interest in film.

As the 2025 film festival season kicks off at Sundance, Collider has a home base right in the middle of the action. With the need for a comfortable clubhouse to welcome the world’s largest stars promoting their hotly anticipated pictures, Collider’s media studio sits center to the screenings and celebrations at the Rendezvous Cinema Center. Collider is able to enjoy a beautiful facility thanks to our friends at Rendezvous Capital and their heads of media, Michael Perrone and Slater Wayne.

Deeply in love with cinema and the filmmaking process, Perrone and Wayne are ushering in a new-age production with Rendezvous Capital. With horror films, biopics, documentaries, and thrillers on their slate, the two are looking for the brightest new artists to bust through the walls of the art form, creating meaningful and memorable movies that will both make their investors money and—most importantly—endure the tests of time.

At the festival this year, Collider’s Steve Weintraub had the pleasure of sitting down with Perrone and Wayne in order to pick their minds about all things related to Rendezvous Capital, including their 360 plan to launch unknown filmmakers into the stratosphere of the independent cinema world, what they look for in potential film projects, and why they chose to sponsor our Collider Studio here at this year’s legendary Sundance Film Festival out of Park City, Utah.

Who Is Rendezvous Capital?

"Our whole idea came from being filmmakers."

Image by Photagonist

COLLIDER: I'm here at our Sundance studio, which is sponsored by Rendezvous Capital. A huge thank you to you guys for allowing us to champion indie cinema and everything to do with Sundance. People watching will have no idea who Rendezvous Capital is. What do you want to tell people about the company?

MICHAEL PERRONE: We're an alternative investment vehicle that actually is here to support the indie films that really don't have a shot. We are mostly focused on story. We aren't looking for name talent. We aren't looking for high budgets. We aren't looking for anything but the opportunity for filmmakers to actually see their projects through. Our whole idea came from being filmmakers. At some point, we had so much trouble finding money, and I think everybody does. It's funny when we do get projects how some of these projects with big-name talent, big directors, big producers are still looking for money.

It's a tough industry when your odds of making your money back aren't that great. What we're trying to do is trying to improve that. We're trying to do creative financing. We utilize something that filmmakers need to be utilizing, which is called “tax code 181.” If you don't know about it, please do your research on it. Your investors will be very happy.

SLATER WAYNE: And to be clear, too, if you are a big-name talent and looking for money, you can reach out to us.

PERRONE: Absolutely. [Laughs] Our cap space per project is anywhere from $3-5 million. We wanted to build out a hedge fund style that allows the best probability for us to be successful. If one film is successful, it could pay for the whole slate. So that's kind of our model. It started in finishing funds, but now we're really more interested in everything—development, pre-production. If you're on set, give us a call, send us your dailies, and we might be interested.

What Brought Rendezvous Media to Collider?

"If you want to make an impression, let's come to Sundance."