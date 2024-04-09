The Big Picture Renée Zellweger reprises her role as Bridget Jones in Mad About the Boy, tackling modern complexities.

Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson return, with new cast members Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall.

Bridget navigates new challenges after her husband's death, with some mysteries and anticipation around the expanding storyline.

Renée Zellweger is set to step back into the shoes of her beloved character, Bridget Jones, in the upcoming film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Deadline reports. This marks a significant return for Zellweger, who earned her first Oscar nomination for the role in the original film adaptation, Bridget Jones’s Diary. Directed by Michael Morris (To Leslie), the film is a continuation of the popular rom-com franchise based on Helen Fielding's novels, which have collectively grossed over $760 million worldwide.

Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson are also returning to the franchise, with Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall joining the cast. There is, however, no place for Patrick Dempsey, or more tellingly, Colin Firth, the details of which are forthcoming. The film is st for an international theatrical release and a U.S. debut on Peacock by Valentine’s Day 2025.

What is 'Mad About the Boy' About?

Mad About the Boy finds Bridget Jones, portrayed by Zellweger, in her early fifties, tackling the modern complexities of life and motherhood. The film is based on the third book in Fielding’s series, which continues to explore the life of the endearing and comically relatable Bridget Jones. With Zellweger’s character previously navigating her romantic relationships with Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) and Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant), among others, this new installment will likely delve into new dynamics and challenges facing Bridget in this stage of her life. Following the supposed death of her ex-lover, Cleaver, the previous film ended on a fun note suggesting he was, in fact, still alive. As for Mark Darcy? Well, devastatingly, the plot of Mad About the Boy revolves around a grieving Bridget moving on after the death of her beloved husband.

Details on the roles to be played by newcomers Ejiofor and Woodall have not yet been disclosed, adding an element of mystery and anticipation around the film's expanding storyline. The Bridget Jones series has long been a staple for rom-com enthusiasts, blending wit, warmth, and wisdom in its portrayal of Bridget’s adventures and misadventures. As the franchise prepares to introduce its latest chapter, fans are eager to see how Bridget's story has evolved, and what new tales Mad About the Boy has in store.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will arrive on Peacock in the US on Valentine's Day 2025, and will be released in theatres around the world on the same day. Stay tuned for more information.