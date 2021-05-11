Renée Elise Goldsberry's career is a showcase of versatility, from years of working in soaps to breaking out on Broadway as one of the original cast members of Hamilton to starring in two seasons of the Netflix sci-fi action thriller Altered Carbon. But one sweet spot she's found is the intersection of music and comedy, as showcased in the new Peacock comedy Girls5eva.

Created by Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the series spotlights the surviving members of a 00s-era girl group as they get a potential shot at a comeback. Goldsberry plays Wickie (known at one point as "the fierce one"), an experience she credits to past experiences with bringing her Tony Award-winning talents to the world of comedy, including the Documentary Now episode "Co-Op." The episode, a brilliant homage to the documentary about the making of the Company cast album, not only featured Goldsberry singing very fast about cocaine but brought her into new spheres of the comedy community.

In a one-on-one interview with Collider, Goldsberry reflected on how that experience wasn't the first time she got to work with Girls5eva co-star Paula Pell, which Girls5eva song gets stuck in her head the most, and why she's confident that the show will get a second season.

Collider: So I want to start off by asking how doing Co-Op affected you, when it came to doing this combination of music and then also comedy?

GOLDSBERRY: Oh my gosh. Well, sometimes I guess in my career, I've had an opportunity to work with kind of different subsets of actors. And it actually started with the Sisters movie. Paula Pell wrote the movie Sisters, and Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and a lot of their very talented comedy friends were in it. And that's the first time I kind of got to hang out with that group of people and really rubbed shoulders with that kind of creative thinking, that kind of constantly improvising, gags and sketches the entire time and the way that my crew was always doing rifts and runs vocally.

And that also existed in Co-op. It was like this wonderful combination between those collaborators that were and writers from that Saturday Night Live sketch comedy world, and then me and a couple of music theater people. We got along so well, we had such a huge mutual respect for each other, and they liked what we did. It made me feel like... what is that commercial for Reese's Peanut Butter — the chocolate and the peanut butter mixed together, now you can't go back to having one by themselves? That's kind of how I feel right now. Like forever. We need to mix the comedians and the music theater people together so we can get this amazing treat.

Image via Peacock

That's wonderful. What was the kind of pitch that they gave you when they brought you into the show?

GOLDSBERRY: They didn't have to pitch too hard because of the track record of Tina Fey, Meredith Scardino, and the fact that Sarah Bareilles is my crush, she's my woman Wednesday crush. I feel that the pilot itself, just the words, just what they wrote, just what they dreamed before they went past Episode 1, just the title of the show, Girls5eva, and how hard it was for me to understand that until I read the first couple of pages of the script and heard that song... I was like, "Oh my god." Just that alone was such a huge invitation to the greatest dance party of my life.

RELATED: 'Girls5eva' Trailer Promises a Hilarious Girl Group Reunion From the Creators of '30 Rock' What song from the show gets stuck in your head the most?

GOLDSBERRY: Oh my gosh, it's really a choice between this wonderful song “Girls5eva,” because I have to sing it all the time, because I have to help people understand what we're talking about it. I'm going to go [singing] "Girls5eva, what?" have to sing that so it explains what we're doing. And then they're like, "Oh."

I also love Sarah Bareilles' “Four Stars.” I just cried the first time I ever heard it. It's a song she wrote for the end of the show and it really kind of highlights and celebrates the show is really more about than just the comedy. It's about the love of these women. And they're embracing themselves in spite of whatever flaws. I love that. And, just for comedy’s sake, there's a show called “Dream Girlfriends.” I know I'm not the only person that said this. It just shows just this brilliant, comedic writing, just catchy pop and the greatest lyrics ever that you never thought you needed to hear about a dream girlfriend. Cause your dads are dead, so you never have to meet them and get asked while you why you left school. Like lyrically, this stuff is just crack.

The title song is fascinating in that as opposed to other songs of that era, it's not about boys, essentially. It's about girls doing it for themselves. From your perspective, what does it mean to you for that to have been like the band Girl5eva's big hit?

GOLDSBERRY: It's pretty beautiful. When you just said that you kind of really enlightened me to maybe why none of their other songs hit. I don't know. Maybe I'm sure the creators knew that I didn't ever realize it. Yeah. I don't know that we understand, any of us who have any success doing anything, why exactly it worked that time. We don't really know. And if we knew it, maybe we could be more successful at continuing down the road. I think it's pretty awesome that they naturally did something that it takes them 20 years to figure out how to continue doing. I think that they're not the only ones. And I love that that was staring me right in the face, and I just now realized it because you said it. I also love that they get caught in a gimmick of counting, of using numbers and counting and they have made us realize how numeric so much of our vocabulary is.

Image via Peacock

In terms of a potential second season, have you put in any pitches on that?

GOLDSBERRY: You know, it's crazy. Two things, first of all, we don't even officially have a Season 2, and I'm such a realist, but I have never in my life felt so good and so confident about the opportunity to keep telling this story. I know for sure. I know for sure we are going to get [a second season] and no one has told me that we have. Before I saw any footage. Just because I know how chemistry works. I know how it feels.

And the chemistry between us is so strong and so real, but not just that. I think the chemistry between a time and a subject matter is really important. And I think we need this kind of hope right now. We need some people to dream something ridiculous. And to bravely pull it off. I just believe we need that. So, I'm confident about getting a second season, because who doesn't want to see people keep doing that? We clearly still need it.

Girls5Eva is streaming now on Peacock.

KEEP READING: The 21 Most Exciting New Shows We Actually Believe Will Premiere in 2021

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Stillwater' Trailer Reveals Matt Damon and Tom McCarthy's Dramatic Thriller The film recently earned an updated summer release date of July 30.

Read Next