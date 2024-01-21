The Big Picture Renée Rapp, the musical guest on SNL, performed her original song "Snow Angel" and a song for Mean Girls with Megan Thee Stallion.

Rachel McAdams, who played Regina George in the original movie, introduced Rapp.

The appearance was a perfect connection between the original movie and Rapp's portrayal of Regina, revving up the Mean Girls Renaissance.

Renée Rapp was the musical guest on the first episode back for 2024 of Saturday Night Live. To celebrate her new music as well as the recently released Mean Girls movie — based on the Broadway musical, which is based on the 2004 movie — Rapp first performed her original song called "Snow Angel," and then, for her second number of the night, she performed "Not My Fault," an original song for Mean Girls with Megan Thee Stallion. But what was really exciting about this started before the number began when the original Regina George, Rachel McAdams, appeared ot introduce Rapp ahead of the second number!

McAdams played Regina George in the original Mean Girls movie back in 2004. Now, Rapp is playing the same role in the musical adaptation of it. While the new movie was not without some exciting cameos from the original cast, McAdams was not part of the film, so to see her do this on Saturday Night Live is an exciting time for fans of the original movie. McAdams then stayed to do a sketch with host Jacob Elordi.

The performance itself is exciting because the song is fantastic and Megan Thee Stallion's appearance also took fans by surprise when she was revealed to be hidden behind a cake. A song that embodies the energy of Regina George and Mean Girls as a whole, it was just a perfect connection between the original movie, Rapp's performance of Regina in the new take on it, and what made us so happy to have this Mean Girls renaissance.

The Brilliance of 'Mean Girls'

Image via Paramount Pictures

There are certain movies that define generations, and for many a millennial, that movie was Mean Girls. "So you agree, you think you're really pretty?" is quoted often along with many more lines from the movie because we all just thought it was "so fetch" when we first saw it. Pair that with the new musical's catchy songs, and it all rolls into a brilliant return to the humor many of us grew up with. Having McAdams come to Saturday Night Live to be a part of Rapp's debut on the show felt like a beautiful culmination of the new and old movies coming together.

To see two Regina Georges together, passing the baton and celebrating a movie that was made possible by comedy legend Tina Fey being on Saturday Night Live in the first place? That's a full-circle moment and one that makes the Mean Girls fans in us all happy. The full episode of Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

