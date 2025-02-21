Despite her two Oscars, Renée Zellweger has had an uneven career. For instance, it has taken her six years to deliver a follow-up to her Academy Award-winning performance in the film Judy. Other actors would've capitalized on the success, and perhaps appeared in a string of popular projects. But Zellweger chose to wait it out, and returned this past week with the fourth installment in her career-defining Bridget Jones franchise. Titled Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the film arrives nearly a decade after the previous installment, but more curiously, was released directly on Peacock in the United States.

However, Bridget Jones 4 received a proper theatrical roll-out internationally, and has grossed over $30 million worldwide so far. Of this total, nearly $15 million has come from the United Kingdom, where the movie out-performed Captain America: Brave New World in its debut weekend. The Bridget Jones franchise, much like the Paddington series, has always been more popular in the U.K. than it is in the United States, despite Zellweger being an American. And thanks to the film's early success, her career box office haul has passed an impressive new milestone.

The cumulative total of the films that feature her in a leading or lead-adjacent role now stands at over $1.9 billion worldwide. This puts Zellweger ahead of male stars such as Miles Teller, Simu Liu, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Interestingly, all three of them have superhero movies under their belt. In a few days, Zellweger will also overtake Megan Fox, who achieved franchise success early in her career after appearing in a couple of Transformers movies, followed by a couple of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films. But for Zellweger, the Bridget Jones franchise has been her biggest success; the four films have generated over $770 million worldwide.

Zellweger Was Oscar-Nominated for Her Performance in the First 'Bridget Jones' Film