Critics didn't look favorably at Case 39 when it came out in 2009, calling it unoriginal and not very scary. It is easy to see why it was regarded as a letdown, considering it was an American debut by an up-and-coming German director, Christian Alvart, known for his gruesome and provocative first thriller, Antibodies (2005). Even though Case 39 doesn't reach the level of Alvart's spectacular debut, it still offers a solid, somber atmosphere and a few surprisingly captivating sequences (the one with hornets is particularly memorable). However, the film's true forte was its secretly genius casting, which brought together a young horror prodigy, Jodelle Ferland, a recent Oscar winner, Renée Zellweger, who was widely famous for her rom-com roles at the time, and Bradley Cooper, who hadn't had his big break yet. It might seem like these people shouldn't mix well in a horror setting — but they do, and the way the movie treats these respectable actors is pure, macabre delight.

This Child Can Go from Sweet to Evil in a Hot Second