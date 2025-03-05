Critics didn't look favorably at Case 39 when it came out in 2009, calling it unoriginal and not very scary. It is easy to see why it was regarded as a letdown, considering it was an American debut by an up-and-coming German director, Christian Alvart, known for his gruesome and provocative first thriller, Antibodies (2005). Even though Case 39 doesn't reach the level of Alvart's spectacular debut, it still offers a solid, somber atmosphere and a few surprisingly captivating sequences (the one with hornets is particularly memorable). However, the film's true forte was its secretly genius casting, which brought together a young horror prodigy, Jodelle Ferland, a recent Oscar winner, Renée Zellweger, who was widely famous for her rom-com roles at the time, and Bradley Cooper, who hadn't had his big break yet. It might seem like these people shouldn't mix well in a horror setting — but they do, and the way the movie treats these respectable actors is pure, macabre delight.
14 Years After Getting Her Start in Horror, Renée Zellweger Returned to The Genre in This Demonic ThrillerMovie Features
Sign in to your Collider account