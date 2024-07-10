The Big Picture Renée Zellweger to star in television adaptation of 12 Months to Live by James Patterson and Mike Lupica, titled Jane Smith.

Zellweger's character, Jane Smith, will face a tough case as a defense attorney while dealing with a terminal illness.

If successful, the series could be based on more books in the series, with Miki Johnson as showrunner and producer.

Renée Zellweger has found her next project, and it will be a television adaptation of 12 Months to Live, according to Variety. The book that will serve as inspiration for the show was written by James Patterson and Mike Lupica, and the project will be released on Max. The series is currently titled Jane Smith, which is the protagonist of the story Zellweger will portray on television. The defense attorney will have to face the toughest case of her career. And as if that wasn't enough, she will also be diagnosed with a terminal disease that will raise the stakes for her quest of winning the case before reaching the end of her life.

12 Months to Live was published in September of last year. The second book in the series, titled "Hard to Kill", will be launched later this month. If the television adaptation turns out to be a success for Max, it should be comfortable for the streaming platform to know that there's more material to bring to the screen if they choose to do so. Jane Smith will be produced through Skydance TV and MGM Television. Miki Johnson will serve as a showrunner, writer and executive producer for the project.

Renée Zellweger recently starred as Pam Hupp in The Thing About Pam. The true crime miniseries followed the involvement of Zellweger's protagonist in the murder of Betsy Faria. The cast of the project also included Josh Duhamel and Judy Greer. Before she found herself involved in the television mystery, Zellweger received plenty of praise for her performance as Judy Garland in Judy. The biographical drama allowed Zellweger to win the Academy Award for Best Actress, cementing her as one of the most acclaimed performers of the past decade. Jane Smith will allow Zellweger to return to television, in a thrilling journey about the defense attorney racing against a ticking clock.

The Authors Behind 'Jane Smith'

12 Months to Live was written by James Patterson and Mike Lupica. Patterson has enjoyed a great deal of success when it comes to his novels being adapted for film and television. Prime Video is about to release Cross, a television series starring Aldis Hodge, Jennifer Wigmore and Stacie Greenwell. The adaptation will be based on the "Alex Cross" book series written by Patterson, with the premise following the titular character as he uses forensic psychology to analyze killers' minds. It remains to be seen if Jane Smith will continue Patterson's streak of success.

A release date hasn't been set for Jane Smith. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.