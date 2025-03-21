Renée Zellweger is not only a talented dramatic actor but also one of the most iconic faces in romantic comedies. With her signature charm and impeccable comedic timing, the two-time Oscar-winning American star has left a lasting imprint on the genre, bringing some of the most relatable and endearing characters to life. Over the years, the rom-com icon has captivated audiences with her ability to bring humor and heart to her nuanced performances, with some standing out more than others.

From the lovely Bridget Jones to the endearing Dorothy Boyd, Zellweger's romantic comedies have become staples of the genre, capturing the joys and struggles of love in a way that feels refreshingly authentic. To celebrate her contribution to the genre, we delve into the best Renée Zellweger romantic comedies, ranking them accordingly and exploring what makes each one special in the star's rom-com universe.

8 'The Bachelor' (1999)

Directed by Gary Sinyor

Image via New Line Cinema

Gary Sinyor's The Banchelor is a remake of Buster Keaton's Seven Chances. The story follows a man scared of commitment, played by Chris O'Donnell, who botches his proposal to girlfriend Anne. He soon learns, shortly afterward, that his deceased grandfather's will stipulates that he must marry by 6.05 p.m. on his 30th birthday to inherit $100 million and save the family business, sending him on a wild chase to take a wife.

The Bachelor is one of the weakest installments in Zellweger's romantic comedy catalog, garnering predominantly negative reviews from critics for its predictability and lackluster execution. Despite the well-deserved criticisms, it was a modest financial success that divided audiences. While Sinyor's movie does enough to keep boredom at bay, Zellweger's charming portrayal of Anne is one of its redeeming qualities and standouts, even if her character was ultimately underutilized in favor of O'Donnell's antics.