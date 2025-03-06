It’s no secret that horror is not the most celebrated or praised genre due to its constant boundary-pushing. But despite not usually being the recipient of accolades or critical praise, it is the genre that most often paves the way for the A-listers we know and love. In some cases, these films are well received and become renowned classics alongside the actor’s performance, like Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween. But in other, more frequent cases, the horror genre is simply a jumping-off point ahead of bigger and better things. The quality doesn’t matter as much as getting their name out there, and that was the case with Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, which helped launch Renée Zellweger’s career. Nowadays, she’s an Oscar-winning actress known for films such as Bridget Jones’s Diary, Chicago, and Judy— among plenty of others — but in 1995 she was just starting out, and the horror sequel gave her the chance to be a leading lady for the first time.

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation’ Is the Most Confusing Franchise Installment

Any time a horror movie gets a sequel, a little caution should be exercised, especially when it's a follow-up to an iconic horror classic such as The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. While sequels worked for other classics like Scream, and Halloween, Texas Chainsaw is a weird franchise to add to. With every sequel, the lore of the story gets more and more confusing. The first sequel, simply titled The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, opted for a black comedy vibe, as opposed to the original film’s gritty seriousness. The Next Generation, which serves as the fourth installment in the franchise, keeps the comedic elements but changes lots of details that we had become so accustomed to, including changing the Sawyer family’s last name to Slaughter, and simply referring to Leatherface as “Leather.” Oh, and there’s a secret society subplot that feels so out of place in the context of this franchise.

The actual plot that gets the ball rolling though isn’t that far-fetched. We follow a group of teenagers on the night of their prom, who, after an accident, become twisted up in the Sawyer — I mean, Slaughter — family hijinks. The movie follows similar beats that we’ve seen in the other installments, such as the characters breaking into Leatherface’s home and being shocked when they’re met with consequences, the final girl being brought to a random house for help only to find out the person supposed to offer aid is in cahoots with Leatherface — Leather! — and his family. But where The Next Generation stands out is in its casting. Not only does it feature an early in his career Matthew McConaughey, but it was also Renée Zellweger's first lead role, as the final girl nonetheless!

Renée Zellweger Shines in ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation’

The Next Generation is nothing special. It’s pretty forgettable as far as sequels go, and it’s not the most rewatchable. But it is worthy of at least one watch purely for Zellweger’s final girl, Jenny. Even though it’s her first major role, her star power is imminent. Being the fourth sequel in a horror franchise, it may seem like easy acting, since by that point it’s all about the kills and the gore that comes with them. But Zellweger takes every scene she’s in and gives it her all, bringing The Next Generation from a gimmicky schlock-fest to something genuinely intriguing. Jenny is an interesting character right from the start. She’s our final girl, and she's got the classic look for the character, complete with the innocent-looking glasses and all. But in an early scene, she’s caught smoking marijuana in the backseat of a car — which is very un-Final Girl-like of her.

Still, you root for her because Zellweger exudes a natural charm in the role. She sells Jenny’s fear and despair to get out of her situation, but she also has a backbone and sticks up for herself, as evidenced during the dinner scene when she says she’s going to leave and Leatherface cries out, so she simply tells him to “Sit the fuck down!” By the time the film reaches its end, Jenny is fed up and fighting tooth and nail, and it’s satisfying to watch. You’re cheering her on the entire time, but even more so because she’s not just facing off against Leatherface, but against one of his family members too, McConaughey's Vilmer.

McConaughey plays quite possibly one of the most absurd villains in horror history, as he hoots and hollers through every scene. And though Zellweger is undeniably the standout, McConaughey is no slouch, and is impossible to ignore in the role. At the time he was just as new to the acting game as Zellweger, having just come off Dazed and Confused. Nowadays, both Zellweger and McConaughey are Oscar winners, and well-respected actors. But once upon a time, in backwoods Texas, they were duking it out alongside a chainsaw-wielding killer. Oh, how times change.