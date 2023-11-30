The Big Picture Renegade Nell is a period-piece drama with a murder mystery twist, featuring a strong female lead in 18th-century England.

The show has a supernatural element with the introduction of a spirit named Billy Blind, who guides the protagonist on her journey.

The cast includes talented actors such as Louisa Harland, Nick Mohammed, Alice Kremelberg, and Joely Richardson, bringing the characters to life in vibrant costumes and settings.

Period-piece, drama, and murder mystery fans in the UK, prepare to feast your eyes on the first images of your latest obsession - Renegade Nell. If you loved Gentleman Jack, then this is the show for you as it features another strong female lead with a similar devil-may-care spirit as she discreetly travels around 18th-century England after being accused of a murder that she didn’t commit. Witty and street-wise, Nell (Louisa Harland, Derry Girls) becomes a famous name for folks to watch out for as she’s rumored to be the most dangerous highwaywoman out there. The series also has a supernatural twist after Nell crosses paths with a spirit named Billy Blind (Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso), who informs the young woman that she has much to learn about her pre-determined fate.

Capturing the leading members of the cast, today’s photos show off Wainwright’s Nell in all of her swashbuckling glory as the wayward traveler. Donning baggy clothes and carrying a pistol, she stands in front of the wreckage of a gorgeously adorned carriage. While this is our only shot of the show’s leading character, it paints a full picture of her personality. Another shot shows off Mohammed’s Billy Blind, with fluttering wings and a colorful jacket. The close-up of the sprite doesn’t give us much information about the character but, from what we know about the part he plays in the story, we can presume that he’s having a chat with Nell about her incredible destiny.

The images also feature the show’s supporting cast, including Alice Kremelberg (The Sinner) as Sofia Wilmot. Dressed similarly to Nell, Sofia also wears a pirate-like getup but with a much better fit than that of the leading character. Their outfits aren’t Nell and Sofia’s only connection, as Sofia is on the lookout for Nell in hopes of bringing her to her perceived justice and securing herself a higher ranking in society. Topped with wigs, caked in makeup, and swimming in vibrant dresses and suits, the rest of the images feature the likes of Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck) as Lady Eularia Moggerhanger, Jake Dunn (Half Bad) as Sofia’s brother Thomas, Adrian Lester (Mary Queen of Scots) as the Earl of Poynton, and Frank Dillane (Fear the Walking Dead) as Charles Devereux.

Who’s Behind Renegade Nell?

Sally Wainwright, a BAFTA-award winner for her writing work on Happy Valley, serves as the show’s creator and writer. Wainwright’s other credits include Gentleman Jack, Unforgiven, and Last Tango in Halifax. Directing the series is Ben Taylor who has previously worked for hit titles including Catastrophe and Sex Education. Filling out the ensemble cast will be Pip Torrens (The Crown), Ényì Okoronkwo (The Lazarus Project), Craig Parkinson (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Bo Bragson, and Florence Keen.

Renegade Nell will arrive on Disney+ in Spring 2024. At this time there isn’t a trailer available, but stay tuned to Collider for more information.