The Big Picture Disney+ announces the release date of action-adventure series Renegade Nell , featuring a young female protagonist accused of murder.

Created by BAFTA winner Sally Wainwright, known for her strong female leads in projects like Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack.

The show is set in the 18th century and follows the adventures of Nell as she evades capture and gains a magical spirit companion.

Secure your precious cargo and keep your wits about ya as Disney has revealed that its action-adventure series Renegade Nell is set to ride onto Disney+ on March 29. The news comes to us directly from the source as the network dropped the news alongside a slew of other big announcements during today’s Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Los Angeles. Audiences who love a good bit of period drama mixed with female empowerment coming from a bold and brassy young leading lady will absolutely fall in love with the latest title to come from BAFTA-award winner, Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley), who created and penned the Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) led series.

In Renegade Nell, Harland stars as the titular highwaywoman who goes on the adventure of a lifetime (or rather - on the run) after she’s accused of a murder that she most certainly did not commit. Set in the 18th century, Nell becomes the talk of villages all over the country as she evades capture. The action series takes a fantastical turn when Nell comes into contact with Billy Blind (Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso), a magical spirit who gives the young marauder more of a direction and deeper purpose in life.

A few months back, we received a set of first-look images that captured Harland, Mohammed, and the rest of the cast of Renegade Nell dressed in their period drama best - complete with wigs and puffy shirts galore. Along with the leading stars, Disney+’s latest inventive and action-packed series will also star Alice Kremelberg (The Sinner) as Sofia Wilmot, Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck) as Lady Eularia Moggerhanger, Jake Dunn (Half Bad) as Sofia’s brother Thomas, Adrian Lester (Mary Queen of Scots) as the Earl of Poynton, and Frank Dillane (Fear the Walking Dead) as Charles Devereux.

Sally Wainwright’s Background With Strong Female Leads

Wainwright has long been in the business of penning well-written female characters to carry shows - particularly in roles that we don’t see very often. Of her more popular projects, Wainwright gained critical acclaim for her creation and work behind titles including Last Tango in Halifax, Happy Valley, and Gentleman Jack. Joining Wainwright for her latest project is Sex Education’s Ben Taylor, who serves as the lead director. Taylor’s other past credits include Catastrophe and Year of the Rabbit.

Beyond the previously released images, no teasers or trailers have arrived for the first season of Disney’s Renegade Nell. However, with the announcement that audiences can catch the show on March 29, it’s likely that promo material will be on the way to paint a more vibrant picture of what to expect in just a little over one month.