The Big Picture Get ready for Renegade Nell on Disney+ - a swashbuckling tale of a young woman accused of murder on the run.

Louisa Harland shines as the headstrong Nell in this action-packed series from BAFTA-winner Sally Wainwright.

March 29th can't come soon enough for fans of female-empowered period dramas - don't miss this thrilling show!

Louisa Harland’s (Derry Girls) swashbuckling highwaywoman is dropping from the sky in the first official trailer for Disney+’s action-packed series, Renegade Nell. The series, which gallops onto the streamer on March 29, tells the story of a headstrong young woman named Nell (Harland) who, after being accused of a murder she didn’t commit, goes on the run. Created by BAFTA-award winner Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley), today’s first-look has all the makings of a terrific female-empowered period drama.

It’s all action as audiences are introduced to Harland’s titular character as she ducks, dodges, and throws plenty of punches with an almost superhero-like skill. Uncovering how Nell found herself as - well - a renegade on the run, the trailer depicts the moments leading up to the character’s breaking away from society after a bullet takes the life of a well-to-do member of society. With all fingers pointing at her, Nell knows she has no chance of standing against the more powerful figures in society. Riding off into the sunset, Nell realizes that she has what it takes to bring down the corrupt system but she’ll need time and help to do so. The more she fights, the more her name gets mentioned in the high court, with a full on (wo)manhunt underway for the country’s most notable renegade. Fantasy blends with reality in the trailer with not only Nell’s unbelievable fighting skills but also her run-in with Billy Blind (Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso), a magical spirit who helps open Nell’s eyes and understand her purpose in life.

When you consider the woman behind Renegade Nell, everything falls into place as Wainwright has been a powerhouse in the world of female-centered projects for many years. An English native, Wainwright’s rise to fame was through the miniseries, Unforgiven, but she would gain further prominence for shows including Last Tango in Halifax, Happy Valley, and Gentleman Jack - each of which she created. Through the trailer for her latest project, we can tell that Wainwright is back in full force and ready to kick some butt.

Who Else Stars In ‘Renegade Nell’?

Close

Along with Harland as the young woman at the center of the action and Mohammed as her fairy guide, the Disney+ series also features the talents of Frank Dillane (Fear the Walking Dead), Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck), Alice Kremelberg (The Sinner), Jake Dunn (Half Bad), and Adrian Lester (Mary Queen of Scots).

Check out the first Renegade Nell trailer below and prepare for the fantastical adventure and female empowerment when the title arrives on Disney+ on March 29.