The vampire sub-genre has been the talk of the horror town thanks to the release of Robert Eggers' Nosferatu. The film was a major blood-sucking box office hit and featured a killer ensemble cast. One of the many highlights was Nicholas Hoult. However, the gothic remake wasn't the actor's first battle with Dracula. That would be the underrated horror comedy gem Renfield. Now, the Chris McKay directed film is finally coming to 4K thanks to Scream Factory.

Renfield will be getting two bite-worthy 4K editions. The first will be Scream Factory’s signature slipcover Collector’s Edition that features the horror comedy’s main poster artwork. This sees Nicolas Cage’s Dracula hovering over Hoult’s disturbed title character. There will be all the special features that were included in Universal’s original Blu-ray release alongside a new in-depth documentary titled Dracula Sucks: How I Survived The Making of Renfield. The second 4K edition will be a Walmart exclusive steelbook. This features new artwork of Dracula from the neck down. It mainly focuses on the Count’s blood-red wardrobe and has a bug-infested logo done in the classic Universal Monster style. Both editions will be a 4K/Blu-ray combo pack. Despite getting a foreign 4K steelbook in late 2023, this is the first time Renfield will be receiving an American 4K release.

What's ‘Renfield’ About?