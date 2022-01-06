Upcoming Universal Pictures comedy, Renfield, continues to gain star power. Today, Deadline reported that Adrian Martinez will be joining the ever-growing cast that includes Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Nicolas Cage (Pig), Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), and Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog). Directed by Chris McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie, The Tomorrow War), the film will be based on Robert Kirkman’s (The Walking Dead) original story with a script from Ryan Ridley (Cartoon Network’s Rick & Morty).

Renfield will center around the titular character who will be portrayed by Hoult. Known for being Dracula’s (Cage) sidekick, Renfield is ready to step out from behind Drac’s cape and leave his own mark on the world. Soon, he meets a traffic cop named Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina) whose constant temper and comical hatred for the world draws him in and makes him instantly fall for her.

Martinez is set to join Renfield to play the role of Rebecca’s traffic cop counterpart, Chris. Along with sitting in the director’s chair, McKay will also be producing the film alongside Skybound Entertainment’s film team set to include Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst. Samantha Nisenboim will serve as executive producer.

Image via RLJE Films

RELATED: Nicolas Cage Says 'Malignant' Inspired His Take on Dracula, Because Talent Recognizes Talent

Martinez is an incredibly familiar face in TV and film adding role after role to his repertoire. In film, the actor has appeared in 2015’s Focus with Will Smith and Margot Robbie, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty with Ben Stiller, and has credits in Casa de mi Padre, I Feel Pretty, American Hustle, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Disney’s live-action Lady and the Tramp, and many more. On the television side, Martinez was a series regular on Stumptown as well as many others including a spot on The Sopranos. Recently, Gravitas Ventures has released Martinez’s directorial debut titled, iGilbert, in which he also stars opposite Dascha Polanco and Raúl Castillo. iGilbert is now available On Demand and in select theaters.

Renfield has yet to announce a release date.

Ben Schwartz Joins 'Renfield' Movie Alongside Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult, and Awkwafina 2022 will be a busy year for Schwartz.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email