Horror fans have been eating well the last number of years thanks to a lot of great franchise revivals and terrifying original films. Universal looks to keep satisfying our genre thirst this April with the release of their horror-comedy Renfield. The new modern take on the Dracula legend comes from director Chris McKay and stars Nicolas Cage as The Prince of Darkness and Nicholas Hoult as the blood-sucking monster’s title manservant. The horrific adaptation may have a sense of humor, but the film isn’t skipping out on the franchise’s blood-soaked roots. In the latest featurette for the film, the cast takes us through all the blood-red madness from Renfield’s upcoming nightmare.

Renfield Is a Blood-Soaked Feast

The minute-long featurette from IGN has Cage, Hoult, Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, Awkwafina, and Special Makeup Effects Designer Christien Tinsley wasting no time showing fans the impressive amount of gore that’s in the film. Renfield’s punching off heads while blood gushes from the dismembered body, Dracula’s exploding a Priest from the inside out with no graphic detail expensed, and there are just rivers of blood as far as the eye can see. Cage called the whole experience shocking, but when you have the famous actor playing the most iconic horror character of all time, would you expect anything less? Schwartz rightfully called Cage the film’s X-factor and from all the marketing thus far, the actor looks like he’s having the time of his life playing Dracula. He was born for the role and with modern horror gems like Mandy, Willy’s Wonderland, and Color Out of Space under his belt, there has been no better time for Cage to sink his teeth into this juicy role.

That’s why it’s so great to see Universal go all the way with this film despite its horror-comedy appeal. Universal is the original horror studio after all with classics like Dracula, Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, and The Invisible Man defining them. With Renfield the studio going back to its Universal Monster roots with an added raw Hammer Film hard-R edge. From the new behind-the-scenes shot’s in the featurette, it looks like Renfield’s using a lot of practical blood to enhance the carnage even more. When it comes to vampires, you need blood… just ask Morbius. Seeing Hoult and Cage covered in blood will surely bring a tear to a horror fan’s eye.

Image via Universal

When Does Renfield Release?

Renfield is releasing in theaters on April 14, 2023. The film will follow the classic manservant in modern times as he tries to get out of his “toxic relationship” with the dreaded Lord of Death. However, if you’ve ever been in that kind of blood-draining relationship, you would know that’s easier said than done. Dracula’s ready to make Renfield’s life a living hell. While we wait for Renfield to pierce horror fans' hearts, you can view the new bloody featurette down below.