Universal's horror-comedy Renfield has finally sunk its teeth into the domestic Box Office. The film made its bow across 2,750 theaters in Thursday previews, with Variety reporting a gross of $900,000. The film is expanding its outreach to 3,375 locations on Friday as it sets out to battle Sony's The Pope’s Exorcist for best horror at this weekend's box office.

Renfield stars Nicholas Hoult as the titular character, Dracula's familiar. In the latest adaptation of the classic vampire story, Hoult's Renfield has grown tiresome of life with Nicolas Cage's blood-sucking Vampire. The film also stars the likes of Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz and Shohreh Aghdashloo. Whereas the comic take on vampire lore has seen great success in recent times on the small screen thanks to FX's Emmy-winning What We Do In the Shadows, trouble may lie ahead for Universal's comedic take on the big screen with Renfield. Whilst Renfield has taken a morsel from the box office to the tune of $900,000 thus far in Thursday previews, the outlook for the weekend looks set to stall at a domestic gross of $10 million, which when stacked up against an alleged production budget of $65 million, means Universal might have a struggle on their hands to turn this project into a financial winner.

Renfield's task at the box office is made harder by the fact it is jostling for horror fans' attention with the Sony Pictures film The Pope's Exorcist starring Russell Crowe, which is also projected to earn $10 million this weekend. Add into the mix the limited debut of Ari Aster’s Beau Is Afraid and the battle to earn big from horror fans becomes even tougher, especially when you consider the likes of Renfield and any other cinema release are set to be dwarfed by the ongoing box office juggernaut that is Illumination's The Super Mario Bros. Movie - which is the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time at the global box office. However, Renfield is performing modestly with critics, with a Rotten Tomatoes critics' score of 62%, backed up by an audience score of 81%, so word of mouth could help propel the film beyond its $10 million opening projection and onto a more successful path.

Renfield is directed by Chris McKay and written by Ryan Ridley. The horror-comedy - starring Cage as the infamous Dracula and Hoult as his weary familiar Renfield - is currently playing in theaters. Check out Collider's interview with Awkwafina - who stars in the movie as Rebecca - below.