2023 has been another killer year for the horror genre so far. As movie fans look towards April’s release calendar, the blood-soaked genre may be to be the champion of the box office once again. One of the more intriguing genre offerings next month is the horror comedy Renfield from director Chris McKay and Universal Pictures. The updated take on the classic monster story stars Nicholas Hoult as Renfield and Nicolas Cage as Dracula. Now, in the latest clip released for the film, Cage’s Prince of Darkness has arrived to delight our horror hearts.

The minute-long clip released by Rotten Tomatoes gives horror fans an extended look at the humorous support group scene that has been the focus of a lot of the trailers and marketing. Cage’s Dracula is having the time of his life introducing himself to Renfield’s new friends. While the group is somewhat eager to hear Dracula’s life story, Renfield is understandably horrified. Dracula runs down the many names he’s been given over the years, and he’s very playful until the head of the group calls him Renfield’s boss.

This clip does a great job of showing just how much fun Cage is having in the iconic role. Like the best Dracula’s before him, Cage appears to be striking the perfect balance between campy 30s charm and 50s Hammer film nightmare fuel. It makes sense given Cage has become a genre pro in recent years with Color Out of Space, Mandy, and Willy’s Wonderland. This is a horror comedy, but Renfield isn’t skipping out on the gothic atmosphere or blood. Because of that, it’s going to be exciting to see how far the actor takes the character. At the very least, the look of Cage’s Dracula is going to put a smile on any horror fans face with this clip only leaving us dying to see more. Let’s just hope Renfield’s support group doesn’t become Dracula’s latest bloodbath.

What’s Renfield About?

For the first time ever, Renfield is set to follow Dracula’s famous manservant as he tries to untether himself from the macabre lord. As Renfield puts it, he’s in a “toxic relationship”. With the film set in modern times, the real world is scary enough without a vampire breathing down your neck. Dracula’s not in the film much, he’s definitely in a supporting role, but the classic Universal Monster isn’t going to go down quickly and is ready to make Renfield’s life a living hell. Along with Hoult and Cage, Renfield also stars Awkwafina and Ben Schwartz as the villainous crime boss Teddy Lobo.

When Does Renfield Release?

Renfield releases in theaters on April 14, 2023. From all the marketing, this looks like an equally terrifying and hilarious ride with a lot of satisfying callbacks to Universal’s horror past. While we wait for Renfield to take on his master Dracula, you can view the new glee inducing clip down below.