Audiences can soon sink their teeth into Renfield from the comfort of their own home as a recent report from Bloody Disgusting has revealed that the horror comedy will be releasing on digital platforms starting tomorrow, May 2. The film will be available for viewers to purchase for $24.99.

The announcement comes shortly after the film's theatrical debut on April 14, which opened to disappointing numbers alongside mixed critical reception. With the movie ultimately becoming a box office disappointment, it comes as no surprise that a digital release is already underway, keeping in line with Universal's new theatrical window model. However, with the film soon expected to be released on VOD, it may still have another chance to find a new audience that may have missed out during its initial theatrical run.

Being the latest in a string of films based on Universal's Classic Monsters, Renfield is directed by Chris McKay, with a screenplay written by Ryan Ridley, and centers on Dracula's titular servant who decides to start a new life after centuries of serving the Prince of Darkness. Nicholas Hoult stars as the film's titular character alongside Nicolas Cage as the iconic vampire himself. Additional cast members include Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, and Adrian Martinez.

The Legend of Dracula Continues to Thrive on Screen

While Renfield may have taken a more comedic approach to the classic story, audiences don't have to wait too long before the character returns to his horror roots on the big screen. On August 11, The Last Voyage of the Demeter is also set to be released by Universal and will feature a more demonic on-screen portrayal of the iconic legendary vampire. The film will be based on the Captain's Log chapter of the original Bram Stoker Novel, which could bring new life to the often-repeated story.

However, audiences have an additional horror film to keep an eye out for as director Robert Eggers (The Northman) is set to direct a remake of Nosferatu, which itself was an unofficial adaptation of the Dracula story. Bill Skarsgård will star as Count Orlok alongside Hoult, returning once again to another vampire flick, and Lily-Rose Depp. While the vampires have seen their fair share of on-screen interpretations, with various films still on the way, it appears the genre isn't slowing down any time soon.

Renfield is now playing in theaters but will be released on VOD on May 2. Check out the official trailer for the film below.