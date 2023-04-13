Does ‘Renfield’ Have an End Credits Scene?

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Renfield.Sometimes, being the familiar of the world’s most notable vampire isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

In Renfield, the title character wants to change his fate. Portrayed by Nicholas Hoult, Renfield is a man trapped in a codependent relationship with Dracula (Nicolas Cage) and is struggling to find himself. He’s not having brief moments of conscience; he’s self-aware, and he’s searching for freedom after a long life of servitude and toxicity. The film tells Dracula to take a backseat—it’s time for a different side of the story! This version of Renfield isn’t a man hungry for power; he’s a man hungry for purpose and freedom from a narcissistic monster. And while Renfield is a pretty short movie, clocking in at 93 minutes, it packs a lot into that short time, but there's no need to stick around after the credits, as there is nothing at the very end of the film. However, there is some fun stuff throughout the credits that might make you want to stick around anyway.

Renfield's Take on Dracula

Renfield takes a humorous, gory, and weirdly cathartic view of the story of Dracula through the eyes of the guy that’s always faithfully by his side. Cage and Hoult give excellent performances as their respective characters, and it’s clear that Cage drew inspiration from both Bela Lugosi and Christopher Lee’s performances as Dracula. The film does a great job blending humor and horror, often using them simultaneously in a way that’s strangely harmonic.

In Bram Stoker’s novel, Dracula, the character of Renfield is locked away in an asylum due to delusions that cause him to eat insects, which are sent to him by Dracula. He’s offered immortality if he pledges his allegiance to the vampire, and he accepts, only to warn Mina - the object of Dracula’s attention - to leave the vampire in a moment of brief clarity. Renfield is a tragic figure in the novel, under the thumb of his master until the very end. He’s meant to represent man’s selfish desire for power, and how it can consume a person and leave them unable to live with clarity.

Of course, the movie is full of references and nods to Stoker’s novel and the 1931 and 1958 films. Fans of Dracula and its many adaptations will enjoy the humor based on vampire lore. However, even if you aren’t familiar (or a familiar), there are plenty of laughs to go around still, especially thanks to Awkwafina’s character, Rebecca, and the amazing comedic timing of both Cage and Hoult. There’s also plenty of blood for the gore fanatics in the crowd! It has moments of good, over-the-top bloodbaths fitting for the king of vampires!

Does ‘Renfield’ Have an End Credits Scene?

The film doesn’t have an end credits scene. Don’t fret, though! The film has a completely satisfying conclusion; there’s no need for a scene at the end of the credits to wrap anything up. However, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t sit through the credits. Parts of the credits serve as a tribute to Universal Pictures’ original 1931 Dracula film with Bela Lugosi - fitting, as Renfield is a Universal Pictures production! You’ll have to see for yourself exactly what the credits contain; just know there are no extra scenes for the film to be found here!