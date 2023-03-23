A new behind-the-scenes feature for Renfield teases the chaotic action of Christopher McKay’s highly-anticipated take on the Dracula mythos. Starring Nicolas Cage as Count Dracula and Nicholas Hoult as his loyal servant Renfield, the horror comedy promises to explore the two characters' supernatural connection as a toxic relationship.

While most movies about Dracula focus on the vampire lord himself, Renfield will change the perspective to give his fan-favorite servant the spotlight. After 93 years of serving Count Dracula, Renfield falls in love with aggressive traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina), which forces the poor man to reevaluate his codependent relationship with his violent boss. It’s a wacky concept for sure, which is why in the new featurette, Cage reveals that his “first initial reaction when I read this was ‘This is brave, this is original, this is unique.’”

The new featurette also gives fans new scenes of Cage’s version of Dracula, which is a flamboyant ultraviolet megalomaniac prince of darkness. As Hoult says in the latest behind-the-scenes look, “you have the most narcissistic boss imaginable, who’s also a powerful blood-sucking vampire.” Of course, such a wild concept could only work with a good dose of fun added to the mix, which is why Cage underlines that “when you hit that bullseye of comedy and horror, you get something quite special, quite delicious.”

The new featurette also gives us a taste of the incredible action set pieces that await us in the dark corner of movie theaters. In Renfield, Dracula’s servant bug-eating habit gives him superhuman abilities, allowing him to punch people’s heads off their necks. In the behind-the-scenes featurette, we see some of these grotesque encounters before all the special effects are added, but with since the movie has been given an R rating, we can expect actual carnage from the final cut.

Renfield Is a Surprising Entry in the Universal Monsters Franchise

Besides being directed by McKay, the director behind the amazing The Lego Batman Movie, Renfield is Ryan Ridley (Rick and Morty) from an original story treatment by Invincible’s Robert Kirkman. The movie acts as a direct sequel to Tod Browning’s Dracula, which kickstarted the beloved Universal Monster line of movies in 1931.

Renfield will have its world premiere at the Overlook Film Festival before getting a wide theatrical release. After that, the movie comes to theaters on April 14. Check out the new featurette and the movie synopsis below.