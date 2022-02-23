The movie-making business is back in full swing after the last couple of years dealing with countless on and off productions due to the pandemic. One of the most exciting films currently in production is the Nicolas Cage and Nicolas Hoult starring Universal monster movie Renfield and the upcoming horror film just landed another new cast member. Reported exclusively by Deadline, James Moses Black has joined the star-studded ensemble cast in an unknown role.

The rest of the cast includes Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Bess Rouss, and the previously mentioned Cage and Hoult as Dracula and his servant Renfield respectively. This film is an original take on the Dracula mythos from an outline by The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman and a screenplay by Rick and Morty’s Ryan Ridley. The story will follow, “Renfield who has grown sick and tired of his centuries as Dracula’s lackey. The henchman finds a new lease on life and maybe even redemption when he falls for feisty, perennially angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy” played by Awkwafina. The film is being directed by The Lego Batman Movie and The Tomorrow War’s Chris McKay.

Black has been a part of many films over the years with supporting roles in Lansky, Black and Blue, and Queenpins. The actor has also starred in series such as Amazon’s S.O.Z.: Soldados o Zombies and YouTube Premium’s Liza on Demand. On top of that, Black just wrapped on a role in the new indie film Blackline: The Beirut Contract.

Renfield has been filming for almost a month now, and many people involved in the production, including McKay, have been active on social media promoting the film. All signs point to this being a more comedic take on this gothic world while still being rooted in the franchise’s horror legacy, and it will be very exciting to see what this talented creative team has in store for Universal Monster fans.

Universal horror is on a bit of a hot streak lately with their 2020s The Invisible Man remake directed by Leigh Whannell being a major hit both critically and commercially for the studio. They look to continue that bloodthirsty upward trend with Renfield and the upcoming The Wolf Man remake also directed by Whannell and starring Ryan Gosling. Renfield still does not have a release date or window at this time, but for all the latest news on this new vampiric tale, including who Black will be playing, stick with Collider.

