Ahead of the Critics' Choice Awards, Ghosts star Brandon Scott Jones sat down with Collider to discuss the hit supernatural comedy's nominations, in addition to another exciting project he has on the horizon. By the end of the conversation with our own Perri Nemiroff, Jones spoke a little bit about Renfield, the upcoming dark action-comedy that stars Nicolas Cage as none other than the biggest vampire of all time: Dracula.

While talking about the film, Jones revealed how it felt to work with Cage on the set of Renfield, and commented that the actor’s demeanor on set is nothing like you would expect—or maybe it is exactly what you would expect if you factor in the Academy Award winner's approach to some of his most iconic roles. Jones shared:

“One of the biggest takeaways I had when I came home from shooting that movie was, Nicolas Cage has been in 14,000 movies. He’s been acting forever. He’s one of the best. He’s so, so good. And there’s this maybe cynical side of yourself that you don't even know exists -- and when I say yourself, I'm kind of talking about myself -- where you kind of assume that maybe they're just sort of going on autopilot or whatever. And I watched this man come in to work, sit in the make-up trailer, get all made up as Dracula, and then show up on set and was so excited, and so -- oh my god, I almost got a little emotional because it was really moving to see someone love the craft so much. And he had these really funny moments where I remember him being like, ‘Wait, wait, I just want to try something really quick,’ and then he would just make a facial expression into the camera just so they could have it."

While Jones couldn't reveal specifics about the "little bit of screen time [they got] to share together," he did tease, "He pitched me a line. He was like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa. Wait, wait. I got an idea, I got an idea. Say this!'" Jones continued, "He pitched me a line, a joke to say, and it was really, really cool just to see him so in it and fun, and having the time of his life." Jones wrapped up by noting, "It looked like he was having a blast, and it was a blast to be around it, too."

It's High Time to Get Hyped Up About Renfield

The first trailer for Renfield dropped this week and Jones is in a huge chunk of it. The trailer focuses on a specific scene,= in which the title character (played by Nicholas Hoult) tries group therapy in order to find some support to escape a toxic relationship, AKA the supernatural bond he made with his boss, the king of vampires. While Jones’ character tries to give him advice, Cage shows up at the end and wreaks havoc in the therapy session.

Aside from Cage, Hoult and Jones, Renfield also features Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Bess Rouss, and James Moses Black. It is directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War), and co-written by Robert Kirkman (Invincible) and Ryan Ridley (Rick and Morty).

Renfield premieres in theaters on April 14. You can watch the trailer below: