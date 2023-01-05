Bosses suck, everyone knows that. But for some, well, the sucking might be a little bit more literal. The upcoming film Renfield will explore this dynamic on a more sanguine level, telling the story of Dracula — you know, the Lord of Darkness — and his long-term servant Renfield, and ahead of the new film, a new poster has been released.

Nicholas Hoult takes the lead as Renfield in the upcoming film and plays the long-suffering assistant to the world's most famous vampire, played by the legendary acting talent and Oscar-winning Nicolas Cage. For centuries, Renfield has had to endure his master's often ridiculous and debasing demands. But now, however, it seems that Renfield is ready to step outside his master's shadow. However, he must first learn to deal with his own codependency issues.

The new poster shows Renfield in dramatic lighting, one side lit in blue and the other lit in red. He looks over his shoulder, up towards Dracula, Cage, who hovers at the top of the frame looking quite the part of a centuries-old vampire. Around Cage is a plume of red light. He rests his many-ringed fingers on Renfield's shoulder, trapping him. The new poster certainly illustrates the difficult predicament that Renfield finds himself in. And how will he find his way out? The poster's tagline is less subtle, reading simply "sucks to be him". And who couldn't agree with that?

The new film is directed by Chris McKay, who previously worked on The Tomorrow War and The LEGO Batman Movie. The film comes from a screenplay by Ryan Ridley, and is based on an original idea by Robert Kirkman, who previously created The Walking Dead. This combination of horror and comedy talent certainly looks to be promising for the upcoming horror comedy.

Starring alongside Hoult and Cage are Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, and Adrian Martinez. The film is produced by Skybound Entertainment partners Robert Kirkman and David Alpert, co-presidents Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst, along with McKay. Samantha Nisenboim, who is McKay’s producing partner, will executive produce the project.

Renfield will be released in theaters on April 14, 2023. Check out the film's new poster and trailer down below: