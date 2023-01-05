Universal drew back the curtain on their campy vampire flick Renfield with a new trailer teasing the adventure of Dracula's titular minion. The film focuses on the dynamic between Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) and his big boss (Nicolas Cage) as the henchman tries to step out of Dracula's long shadow after decades of service. When he falls head over heels for the feisty, perpetually angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina) in modern-day New Orleans, he finally decides to leave the vampire's employ, leading to hilarity and drama as they sort out the issues in their relationship.

In the trailer, we see Hoult's Renfield joining group therapy to escape his nightmare of a boss — Dracula. On his quest to get out of his literal dead-end job, he gets a taste of what it's like to be a hero. Cage also makes a grand appearance in the trailer, presenting a frankly terrifying new Dracula.

Renfield has been said to toe the line between comedy, drama, horror, and romance as it explores the dynamic between Dracula and Renfield as well as Renfield's newfound love for Rebecca. Although Cage has previously said there was a "comedic pop-art attitude" to the film and the modern flair hints at a more campy, funny adventure for the servant and his master, it won't lack in intense moments. Cage has also said that he took heavy inspiration from Nosferatu's Count Orlok to capture the more haunting side of vampires. The film was given an R rating ahead of its release, indicating it won't shy away from blood or more horrific scenes involving the literal boss from Hell. Director Chris McKay previously assuaged fears, saying that it was not planned to be a straight-up comedy, but rather infused with comedic elements.

Renfield Features a Promising Cast and Talented Creative Team

McKay brings an impressive resume to the table that includes directing credits for The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie. He's joined by former Rick and Morty and Community writer Ryan Ridley who penned the script for the film. The original idea for Renfield, however, came from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman who is serving as a producer and previously assured that there will be plenty of violence in the film. With that talented trio working together, it instills confidence in Renfield to deliver a mix of comedy, horror, and adventure to rival that of Taika Waititi's What We Do in the Shadows.

Aside from its starry trio of Hoult, Cage, and Awkwafina, Renfield will also feature Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Bess Rouss, and James Moses Black among its ensemble. While Hoult will be the leading man, Cage has been shaping up to be the huge draw of the film from the very beginning. Thanks to his love of the legend of Dracula and close study of many of the best performances as the vampire, his comedic yet still unnerving take seems primed to steal the show when the movie releases.

Renfield will release in theaters on April 14. Check out the trailer below.