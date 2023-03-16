2023 continues on its streak of being the year for the horror film genre, beginning with films like M3GAN, Skinamarink, Knock at the Cabin, and March has already seen Scream VI. Despite all these wondrous horror releases, 2023 is not done. April will open with the release of Renfield, a horror comedy about Count Dracula's assistant. Ahead of the movie's April 14 release, a trio of TV spots has been released for fans to enjoy.

Renfield follows Count Dracula's loyal servant Renfield as he tries to end their co-dependent toxic relationship as boss and employee. The movie is said to be a modern-day adventure story set in New Orleans that will toe the line of horror, drama, comedy, and romance. The trailer released has testified to the comedic, horror, and romance take of the movie, showing Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) meeting Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina), a traffic cop and Renfield's newfound love, and how he tries to leave the shadow of his demanding boss Dracula (Nicolas Cage). The trailer also leans on the comedic side, showing how Dracula announces himself as the Dark Lord to a group of terrified AA meeting attendees after Renfield joins the meeting to seek help on how to leave the 'Dark Lord'.

With the release of three new TV spots, fans will get to experience more of the comedic side of the upcoming horror movie. The TV spots show different aspects of the movie relating to the weird relationship between Renfield and Dracula, and viewers are shown glimpses of how their relationship began in the 1930s.

Image via Universal

RELATED: Nicolas Cage Charms as Dracula in New 'Renfield' Image

'Renfield's Take on Comedy, Drama, and Horror

From what the trailers and TV spots show, Renfield manages to deliver quality comedy despite the blood and gore that it involves. Renfield has been given an R rating, confirming that the movie will not shy away from any horror Dracula plans to unleash. Speaking about his role as Dracula, Cage previously stated that the movie has a comedic pop art attitude. However, the actor also expressed that he channeled Nosferatu's Count Orlok to play the haunting side of Count Dracula.

The movie will probably get its drama angle from the introduction of a crime syndicate led by Ben Schwartz. Previously released images had shown Schwartz as a crime boss dressed in a magenta suit and cheetah print undershirt, a style that shows inspiration between The Joker and Batman Forever's Two-Face.

Renfield is directed by Chris Mckay (The Lego Batman Movie). The horror comedy is co-written by Robert Kirkman (Invincible) and Ryan Ridley (Rick and Morty). Aside from Hoult (The Menu), Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings), Cage (Face/Off), and Schwartz (The Afterparty), the movie also stars Adrian Martinez, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Bess Rouss, and James Moses Black.

Renfield premieres in theaters on April 14. Watch the TV spots below: