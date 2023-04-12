There are so many exciting horror movies releasing in the month of April, but none are as blood sucking fun as Renfield. The Universal Monster horror comedy, from director Chris McKay and starring Nicolas Cage as Dracula and Nicholas Hoult as the film’s title manservant, finally releases in theaters this Friday. Now, to the surprise and delight of most horror fans, Renfield is receiving a video game tie-in.

Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood, from Skybound and Universal Games, will look familiar to any fan of old school 8-bit beat 'em up adventure games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time, Golden Axe, and, more recently, Hades. Like the film, the game will see you play as Renfield as you do Dracula’s bidding. However, that’s not as easy as it sounds as the gleefully gory gameplay trailer sees the classic horror villain taking on waves of enemies with an upgrade system that will have Renfield harness his abilities to deadly effect. The 8-bit style is also going to bring fans back to the first era of horror games that included Castlevania, Friday the 13th, and Monster Party. Like the film, the colorful 8-bit sprites just pop off the screen which will only make each blood drenched kill that much more satisfying.

What’s Renfield About?

Renfield the film will see the crazed manservant finally fed up with his master Dracula’s bidding. Renfield’s trying to get out of a toxic relationship, but that is easier said than done. Cage’s Prince of Darkness is here to make his life a living hell. From all the fang filled marketing, Renfield is Universal returning once again to their iconic horror roots. Only this time the blood-soaked carnage is accompanied by a quirky sense of humor that’s akin to Abbott and Costello Meets Frankenstein. This film is going to be bloody as all heck, vulgar, and full of Dracula’s madness which is going to make a lot of classic genre fans very happy. It has all the blood-red appeal of Hammer’s Horror of Dracula combined with the campy goofiness of the best Scooby-Doo cartoons.

Image via Universal

When Does Renfield Release?

Renfield releases exclusively in theaters on April 14. The game doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, but it’s available right now on Steam early access for $4.99. That’s a price to die for and there will be free updates throughout the summer. The trailer for Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood can be viewed down below.