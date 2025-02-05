As Artificial Intelligence becomes more prevalent in our daily lives, for better or worse, movies about AI are becoming just as commonplace. However, while mechanical menaces like M3GAN and the MCU's Ultron came in hot, ripping ears off children and teasing global domination, 2025's Renner adds a new threat to the mix in the form of AI life coach Salenus who's... just kind of rude? Directed by Robert Rippberger and starring Frankie Muniz, Renner takes the well-trodden evil AI story and treads it once more, answering everyone's burning question of what would happen if your mother's grating personality was combined with AI's unyielding, cold nature. The answer? Nothing surprising, and certainly nothing good.

What Is 'Renner' About?

In Renner, Frankie Muniz plays the titular character: an anxious, reclusive AI developer who spends his days religiously cleaning his apartment and using words like “perspicacious.” When Renner’s not polishing his chess set or grooming himself with a worrying intensity (routines we see him complete many, many times), he’s working on his AI life coach, Salenus (voiced by Marcia Gay Harden), whom he uses to help him gain confidence. With Salenus's help, Renner works up the courage to pursue his beautiful neighbor, Jamie (Violett Beane), and their budding romance brings out a new side of both Renner and the AI, who begins to display frightening similarities to Renner’s overbearing mother. When a surprising foe tries to steal Salenus's technology for personal gain, Renner is pushed to his breaking point with life-altering consequences.

'Renner's Artificial Intelligence Plot Feels Low-Stakes and Underwhelming