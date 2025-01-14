Artificial Intelligence used to be a pipe dream, but in 2025, it's a reality. The consequences of AI are numerous, and we're yet to know just how much it will affect everyday life going forward. It might take events like the ones portrayed in Renner to learn just how devastating rogue AI can be. Frankie Muniz (Malcolm in the Middle) stars in the film as the titular character who develops an AI to help him daily, but it turns on him and starts to upend his life. Robert Rippberger directed the film from a script written by Luke Medina and Martin Medina based on Luke Medina's story. The film makes its U.S. theatrical debut on February 7th. A released trailer previews Renner's relationship with Salenus and how that goes south after he begins dating. Below is the official film description.

"Renner, a reclusive computer genius driven by a need for control, designs an AI named Salenus to help him overcome his crippling social anxieties and find love. Encouraged by Salenus, Renner forms a connection with his alluring neighbor Jamie, but their relationship starts to unravel when she begins to interact with the AI As dark secrets and betrayals begin to surface, Salenus’s influence on Renner takes a malicious turn, leaving him entangled in the devastating consequences of his invention."

Who Stars in 'Renner'?

Everything in the trailer above begins normally as Renner and Salenus (Marcia Gay Harden) live together as people do with their AI assistants. Instead of setting alarms and controlling devices, Renner has advanced abilities, including those of a life coach. She advises Renner to confront his fears and start dating, and with Salenus' encouragement, Renner begins dating his new neighbor (Violette Beane). Things go south when Renner reveals that he's working on an AI model that helps people make changes in their lives. Salenus doesn't like that, possibly because she'll be rendered useless in Renner's life if he changes. She starts a campaign to take back her Renner by feeding him lies and half-truths. She preys on his insecurities, and Renner soon begins to come undone. Salenus convinces Renner that some people want to take what belongs to him, and he must fight them.

Apart from Muniz, Renner stars Violette Beane as Jamie, Marcia Gay Harden as Salenus' voice, and Taylor Gray as Chad. "AI isn’t some distant possibility — it’s here, shaping our lives right now. Renner explores that reality and asks: What happens when the creation outpaces the creator? I hope this film will spark conversation, provoke thought, and remind us all that every technological leap comes with a cost," Rippberger said.

Renner will be available in theaters on February 7 and on streaming on March 18.