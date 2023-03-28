If you'd like to know what Jeremy Renner has been up to in a post-Avengers world, you're going to love Disney+'s new documentary series. Titled Rennervations, the four episodes of the show will feature the actor turning decommissioned buses into diverse vehicles with different purposes, with the intention of helping communities that need it the most. In a new trailer for the project, Renner can be seen assembling the guest stars who worked with him in the making of Rennervations, preparing them to start their adventure that involves designing and construction work.

Anthony Mackie is one of the show's beloved guests. The actor worked together with Renner in some of the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe films to date, including Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War. This time around, they won't be fighting against Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) at a German airport, but they will definitely discuss how to turn a bus into a mobile recreation center. Together, they'll find out if it's actually possible for a single bus to contain a basketball hoop and a soccer goal, giving kids an opportunity to practice their favorite sports in a single, safe space.

Renner can also be seen recruiting Vanessa Hudgens for his extremely ambitious project. The talented actress first arrived on the scene with Disney Channel's cherished High School Musical trilogy. When she played one of the leading roles, Gabriella Montez, Hudgens belted out some of the most iconic ballads in the franchise. In her return to Disney through Rennervations, there might not be singing involved, but her charisma is clearly present when she is seen exchanging banter with Renner. The actor put together quite a team for his mission, even including successful singer Sebastián Yatra in the project.

Jeremy Renner's Previous Disney+ Adventure

Before he ventured into real-life heroics through the Rennervations project, the actor returned to the role of Hawkeye for a spin-off television series. In that story, Clint Barton was obviously tired of the superhero business and, after missing five years of time with his family due to Thanos' attack, he can't wait to live on his farm and watch his children grow up. Through the events of Hawkeye, he is able to pass the torch to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a bright young archer with a sharp curiosity for the world around her. The show was set around Christmas, bringing colorful visuals to accompany the action.

