You've seen him building arrow, now watch as he builds vehicles when 'Rennervations' arrives next month.

Disney+ has unveiled the official trailer for Rennervations, an upcoming four-part unscripted show where MCU star Jeremy Renner helps communities in need by building custom-tailored vehicles. Since Renner is passionate about construction and cars, the show allows him to put his hobby to good work and give something back to those who need the most. Because that’s what heroes do.

When he’s not wearing his Hawkeye uniform, Renner is a construction veteran who loves to renovate and repurpose vehicles, giving them a new life. As the trailer for Rennervations reveals, Renner is bringing some of his co-stars to help him travel worldwide, using decommissioned government vehicles to create wondrous machines that can offer what each community needs.

Each episode of Rennervations takes place in a different city, features a special guest star, and has a specific challenge tailored to the local community’s needs. For instance, in one episode, Renner assembles MCU’s star Anthony Mackie to rebuild a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, a charity based in Reno, Renner's hometown. Another episode features Sebastián Yatra, and is focused on building a mobile dancing studio in Los Cabos, Mexico. A third episode guest stars Vanessa Hudgens and is all about creating a music studio on wheels for after-school programs in Chicago, Illinois. Finally, Renner will also rebuild a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility to supply communities across India with drinkable water, in an episode featuring Anil Kapoor.

Talking about the new non-scripted series, Renner said:

“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community – and that’s what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

When Is ‘Rennervations’ Coming to Disney+?

The Rennervations team includes Renner’s friend and business partner Rory Millikin, lead mechanic Corey Wardleigh, lead fabricator Rob “Bender” Park, along with the build crew members Roxy Bonilla, Justin Self, and Merri Oswald, Akamu “AK” Whatley, Skiland “Ski” Judd, Ryan Gunter, and Nick Socha. The series is executive produced by Renner, Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Patrick Costello. Rennervations is produced by Boardwalk Pictures for Disney+.

All four episodes of Rennervations come to Disney+ on April 12. Check out the series’ trailer and brand-new poster below: