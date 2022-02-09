It’s been a wild ride for Reno 911!, and, as we reported back in August, it’s about to continue at Roku. The series originally aired at Comedy Central and was canceled in 2009 after six seasons. Eleven years later, the sitcom was revived by Quibi, a streaming platform that is now long gone. However, upon acquiring the Quibi catalog, Roku decided to give the Emmy-winning series yet another shot, and Collider can reveal exclusively that the 11 episodes from Season 8 are coming later this month – and the trailer is here!

Dubbed Reno 911! Defunded, the new season follows our favorite weird cops having to deal with a major change in their realities: their budget for operating is reduced all the way down to zero, and they’ll have to take lessons on how to be better police officers. What could go wrong?

Made in a post-George Floyd world and BLM scenario, the trailer of Reno 911! Defunded also highlights that the series won’t hold back on satirizing police behavior and some cops’ inability to understand their harmful attitudes. The Reno 911 team will have to learn to deal with citizens that no longer bow down to authority and get rid of all their militarized gear – but not before giving them a last test run on each other.

The trailer also confirms that original cast members Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, and Cedric Yarbrough are all set to return. On top of that, the new season of Reno 911! will feature a slate of guest stars that include George Lopez and “Weird Al” Yankovic. One of the guest stars is already featured in the trailer: Emmy nominee Jamie Lee Curtis will be featured as an eyepatch-wearing supervisor who is hired to put the team back in line… but in some weird ways.

Created by Lennon, Garant, and Kenney-Silver, Reno 911! is a comedy that uses the mockumentary style to spoof reality TV programs like Cops. Set in Nevada, it follows the day-to-day activities of inept police officers who have to deal with the most ridiculous situations from petty criminals. The show is also starred by its three creators.

Roku premieres Reno 911! Defunded on February 25. The directors are Robert Ben Garant, David Lincoln, and Christian Hoffman, and the series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

It’s 2022. Crime is on the rise, but one city is never short on heroes. Reno’s finest are back and this time they’re facing their biggest challenge yet –they’ve been defunded! No budget. No back-up. No problem for your favorite top cops as they return along with a squad room full of guest stars for a season low on resources and high on chaos.

