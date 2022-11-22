Lieutenant Dangle (Thomas Lennon) and his hot pants are back on Comedy Central just in time for the holidays. A new trailer for the holiday special Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist gathers the whole Reno sheriff's department for an absurd holiday investigation featuring loads of guests and a visit from a special "Christmas Angel." Through his visitor, Dangle will see what life in Reno would be like if he had never been born. The feature-length special airs on Comedy Central on Saturday, December 3.

Dangle is at a low point at the beginning of the trailer, praying for a Christmas Angel atop a shopping mall for some sort of guidance. He gets his wish, albeit not in the way he expected as the angel appears as the sex worker Terry (Nick Swardson) offering to show him what everyone's life would be like without him. To his horror, Deputy Weigel (Kerri Kenney-Silver) now plays the musical glasses professionally, Jones (Cedric Yarbrough) runs a successful fondue restaurant, and Clementine (Wendi McLendon-Covey) gets to be rich. Dangle can't have that and wakes up to get back on the job. He and the rest of the department have to help a mall owner protect his precious silver nugget. Naturally, everything falls into chaos with the cops on the job as they try to thwart the heist. They face off with a number of colorful characters, as well as a chimp in a sack, all in the name of bringing cheer and saving Christmas. In the end, they even get roped into a Nativity play to welcome in the holidays.

With the special, Reno 911! comes full circle on its wild ride of cancelation and revival by arriving back on the network that started it all. The series spent six seasons on Comedy Central before getting axed in 2009. It was then brought back to life on the short-lived service Quibi and then snapped up by Roku after Quibi folded. Since then, the series has also enjoyed a number of specials including The Hunt for QAnon and Defunded which riffed heavily on current events.

Who's on Board for Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist?

The entire original Reno 911! crew is back for the special with Lennon, Kenney-Silver, Yarbrough, and McLendon-Covey joined by Niecy Nash-Betts, Carlos Alazraqui, Mary Birdsong, Ian Roberts, and Joe Lo Truglio. SNL alum Bobby Moynihan also makes an appearance as the mall owner desperately looking to protect his nugget. The special also marks a return for Swardson who gets to put on his roller skates once again after having played the bizarre Terry in the original series.

Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist arrives at Comedy Central on December 3 at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the trailer below.