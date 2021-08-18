After buying the majority of Quibi series when the late streaming platform shut down, Roku may now be extending the life of shows that got nominated for an Emmy. As Variety reveals exclusively, Roku is very interested in giving the Quibi shows – now branded Roku Originals – another chance.

With that decision, Reno 911! gets yet another shot on screens, after being revived for Season 7 at Quibi eleven years after it was canceled at Comedy Central. The Emmy-nominated comedy will also reportedly get a new format: back in Quibi, the idea was to offer "quick bites," meaning their content consisted in 5 to 10-minute episodes. Now, on top of bringing Reno 911! back to Season 8, Roku has ordered full, 30-minute episodes.

After being bitten by the Emmy bug, Roku is also interested in saving more shows: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which was canceled at NBC after two seasons, first received an order for a holiday special. But now the streaming platform is considering giving the musical series another season, especially after it got six Emmy nominations.

Created by Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, and Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911! is a comedy that uses the mockumentary style to spoof reality TV programs like Cops. Set in Nevada, it follows the day-to-day activities of inept police officers who have to deal with the most ridiculous situations from petty criminals. The show is starred by its three creators along with Cedric Yarbrough, Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Carlos Alazraqui, Mary Birdsong, Nick Swardson, and Ian Roberts.

Quibi was a short-lived streaming platform that offered quick content for users to watch exclusively on their phones. After it closed down in December 2020, it sold almost all of its content to Roku, including well-received comedy shows like Die Hart, starring Kevin Hart, and Mapleworth Murders, starring Paula Pell.

