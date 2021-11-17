Better watch out Q, the Reno Sheriff's Department is on the case.

Reno 911! is returning for an all-new special tackling some of society’s most controversial topics, and Paramount+ has finally set a release date. Variety reports via a new teaser that Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon will debut on Paramount+ on December 23, featuring the return of the hit comedy’s entire original cast, including Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Niecy Nash, as well as Mary Birdsong and Ian Roberts.

The new special is set to follow the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they find themselves in their stickiest situation yet, hunting down “Q," the person supposedly behind all of the conspiracy theories concocted by the QAnon movement. In their valiant efforts, the officers find themselves stuck at the QAnon convention at sea, and ultimately end up in more trouble when they escape only to discover that they’ve landed on Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous island.

Reno 911! originally ran on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2009 and received a feature film, Reno 911!: Miami, in 2007. The series was revived briefly at Quibi for a seventh season, shortly before the streaming platform’s ultimate demise. The series was then transferred to the Roku Channel and aired in two parts, netting the series four Emmy nominations, with two nominations for Best Shortform Series and Best Actress in a Shortform Series each.

Garant is set to direct the special, serving as executive producer alongside Lennon, Kenney-Silver, Yarbrough, Nash, Alazraqui, and McLendon-Covey, as well as John Landgraf, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher, Danny DeVito, Peter Principato, Christian Hoffman and David Lincoln, and Birdsong and Roberts as producers.

Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on December 23. Check out the new teaser and poster below:

