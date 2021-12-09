Paramount+ has just released a new trailer for the Reno 911! streaming event, Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon. The new trailer promises new shenanigans for the Reno sheriff's department abord a conspiracy-based cruise ship. The trailer begins with the question of Q. Lieutenant Dangle, played by Thomas Lennon, exclaims that the mysterious Q has been making derogatory remarks. With this slander, the sheriff's department sets sail to find Q on a conspiracy-based cruise ship. With each of the officers undercover and in pursuit, the chaos typical of Reno 911! is sure to ensue. Many pursuits, including an undercover mission, will go down and go wrong for the crew, ultimately resulting in their landing on Jeffrey Epstein's infamous Caribbean island.

Joining Thomas Lennon is the entirety of the original cast, including Cedric Yarbrough, Niecy Nash, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Mary Birdsong, and Ian Roberts. The special will also include several guest appearances, including Patton Oswalt, who will play a devout follower of Q.

The special is based on the Comedy Central series Reno 911!, which originally aired from 2003 to 2009 and was reprised in 2020 for Quibi. Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon will premiere on December 23 on Paramount+ and will be available exclusively through the service. Check out the trailer for Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon below.

Here is the synopsis for Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon:

On a mission to track down the one and only Q, the one behind all QAnon conspiracies, RENO 911! THE HUNT FOR QANON follows the deputies from the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they get stuck at a QAnon convention at sea, ultimately escaping only to discover that they’ve landed at Jeffrey Epstein’s old island.

