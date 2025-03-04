HGTV lovers have been enamored with watching their favorite couples flip homes on the continental United States. But thanks to Renovation Aloha, viewers have been granted a chance to see the world of flipping through the lens of Hawaii. Husband and wife renovation team Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama have brought their love for islands into the viewer's homes on the home renovation series. Showcasing a different side of Hawaii, the series depicts just how difficult it is to flip homes in paradise.

The stunning locale, known for its pristine beaches and the spirit of Aloha, plays host to the action. Yet, the Kalamas put the islands in the spotlight as they experience some of the most difficult flips in their careers. This season, the couple is making it a true family affair, as their relatives are involved every step of the way. And let's just say it's going to add a new level of stress! But don't worry, there will always be a happy ending after the homes are blessed at the end of each renovation. Nevertheless, after celebrating a successful first season, Renovation Aloha is back for an exciting Season 2, and the Kalamas couldn't be more excited! As Tristyn put it, "We're taking on new exciting things we've never done before."

The Kalamas Discuss the Bringing Spirit of Aloha to HGTV Viewers