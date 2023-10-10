The Big Picture Netflix's original movie Reptile tops the charts for the second week in a row, proving its dominance with 19.9 million views.

Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich's Fair Play makes a strong debut on Netflix, securing the second spot with 12.6 million views.

In non-English language features, Spanish thriller Nowhere claims the top position with an impressive 29.9 million views.

Netflix's original movie Reptile continues to dominate the competition, claiming the #1 spot for English language films for the second week in a row. The crime thriller starring Benicio del Toro, Justin Timberlake, and Alicia Silverstone garnered 19.9 million views for the week of October 2, up from 17 million in its debut week. The feature centers on a hardened detective who investigates the brutal murder of a real estate agent. Along the way, he realizes nothing is quite as it seems, forcing him to confront his own beliefs about his life.

Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich followed in second place for Fair Play's Netflix debut, with 12.6 million views in its first week. Written and directed by Chloe Domont, the erotic thriller follows Emily and Luke, a young couple whose relationship is tested after a surprise promotion at a hedge fund. Spy Kids: Armageddon also returned to the list for the third week in a row, with Love Is in the Air and The Black Book also remaining in the top 10. Other English-language movies that hit the charts this week include Life of a King, Infinite, Mean Girls, Last Vegas, and Identify Thief.

For non-English language features, Spanish thriller Nowhere maintained its top spot on the list, becoming the most-viewed title of the week with 29.9 million views. Additionally, the film is the #8 most popular non-English title with a total of 53.7 million views. Indian thriller Jaane Jaan returned to the list in the ninth position. A couple of new titles made the top 10 this week, with Korean action thriller Ballerina charting at #3 with 10.1 million views, and Indian thriller Khufiya taking #5 at 5 million views. Poland's Forgotten Love and Brazil's Overhaul came in at #2 and #4, respectively.

David Beckham Came Out Kicking

Image via Netflix

In English-language television, the new docuseries Beckham claimed the #1 spot with 12.4 million views. The four-part series centers on the global football (soccer) star, chronicling his early life in east London and his rise into stardom. The fourth and final season of Sex Education returned to the list, this week taking second place with 6.6 million views. Love Is Blind Season 5, ONE PIECE Season 1, and Encounters Season 1 rounded out the top 5 for the week. Additional titles on the list include Virgin River Season 5, Castlevania: Nocturne Season 1, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Season 2, Who Killed Jill Dando? Season 1, and The Great British Baking Show Collection 11.

French series Lupin reigned supreme in non-English language television, with Part 3 debuting in first with 11.6 million views. Part 2 snagged second place, while Part 1 came in at fourth. German series Dear Child returned for the fifth consecutive week, grabbing third place with 3 million views. Other non-English standouts include Korean comedy Strong Girl Nam-soon debuting in fifth with 1.6 million views and reality competition series The Devil's Plan landing in sixth with 1.5 million views. Destined with You Season 1, limited series Burning Body, Song of the Bandits Season 1, and limited series Thursday's Windows round out the non-English television chart.