The Big Picture Grant Singer, the director of Reptile, discusses his inspiration from David Fincher and the crafting of the film's ending in an interview with Collider Dailies.

Reptile is Singer's first feature film. He previously directed music videos for Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, and The Weeknd.

The film stars Benicio del Toro, Alicia Silverstone, and Justin Timberlake. Singer reveals insights about working with these actors, crafting that ending, and discusses the theories surrounding the film, and more.

Today, our hosts, Perri Nemiroff and Steve Weintraub, are thrilled to welcome the podcast’s next guest, Grant Singer, the first-time feature director of one of Netflix’s top ten movies for three weeks straight, Reptile. They’ll get into everything from the inspiration he takes from David Fincher to tons of spoilers about crafting that ending. Check it out by watching the episode in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below.

Reptile is a crime thriller co-written by Singer, Benjamin Brewer, and Oscar-winner Benicio del Toro, who stars alongside Alicia Silverstone, Justin Timberlake, and more. Del Toro plays Tom Nichols, a hardened police detective assigned to the murder of Summer, a real estate agent found dead in one of the homes she was showing. The more Tom digs into the gruesome details, the more suspects he seems to uncover, and the less he can trust those around him. His debut is atmospheric, dark, and, visually, sets the stage for what new Singer fans can expect from future projects.

Reptile is Singer’s first feature film. Like Fincher, whose work his movie echoes in visual style, Singer first directed music videos and worked with musicians like Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, The Weeknd, and more. During their conversation, we get to know a little more about who Singer is as a filmmaker, which films and directors influence his work, and why he chose Reptile for his first-ever movie. What is it like to work with actors like Del Toro, Timberlake, Michael Pitt, and Silverstone on the same set? Was this always how it was going to end? And all those theories about colors, the clothes the characters are wearing, and more – are those true? Find out all of this and more in today's episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

Reptile is now streaming on Netflix.